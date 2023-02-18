IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former University of Iowa women’s basketball and Seattle Storm center Simone Edwards has passed away at the age 49, two years after she was diagnosed with cancer.

The 6-foot-4 Edwards was a track standout in her native Jamaica. She played junior college basketball in Oklahoma before transferring to Iowa from 1994 to 1997. There, she was part of the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten regular-season championship team in 1996 and Big Ten Tournament title team in 1997.

