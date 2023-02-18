IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former University of Iowa women’s basketball and Seattle Storm center Simone Edwards has passed away at the age 49, two years after she was diagnosed with cancer.
The 6-foot-4 Edwards was a track standout in her native Jamaica. She played junior college basketball in Oklahoma before transferring to Iowa from 1994 to 1997. There, she was part of the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten regular-season championship team in 1996 and Big Ten Tournament title team in 1997.
Iowa advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 in 1996 and the second round in 1997. During her time at Iowa, she helped the Hawkeyes amass 74 victories.
Recommended for you
Edwards was on the New York Liberty’s roster in 1997, the WNBA’s inaugural season, but did not play in the league until she went to the expansion Storm in 2000.
She played six seasons with the Storm, averaging 5.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, and was a fan favorite nicknamed the “Jamaican Hurricane.” Edwards, who started 48 games during her Storm career, was on Seattle’s first of four championship teams in 2004. She retired from the WNBA before the start of the 2006 season.
She coached Jamaica’s National women’s team to the Caribbean Championships in 2014 and had assistant coaching stints at Radford University and George Mason.
International greats highlight HOF finalists
SALT LAKE CITY — Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker and Gregg Popovich are all one step closer to basketball immortality.
Gasol, Nowitzki, Parker, Popovich among Hoop Hall finalists
The three international greats — Gasol, Nowitzki and Parker — were among the list of Class of 2023 finalists unveiled Friday by the Basketball Hall of Fame, putting them on the doorstep of enshrinement this summer. Also on that list: Popovich, the winningest coach in NBA history with the San Antonio Spurs, and Dwyane Wade, part of three championship teams with the Miami Heat.
BASEBALL
Kershaw won’t play for U.S.A. in WBC
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw says he won’t be pitching for the United States at the World Baseball Classic and called the situation “super disappointing.”
“Probably my last chance to get to do it, so I really wanted to do it, but it just didn’t work out for a number of reasons,” Kershaw told reporters Friday from the Dodgers’ spring training camp. “Disappointing, but that’s OK. I’ll be ready for the season. I’ll be ready to go.”
The three-time Cy Young Award winner didn’t specify the reasons that would prevent him from participating. A replacement was not announced.
Padres’ Machado plans to opt out
Manny Machado says he plans to exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the San Diego Padres after this season.
Machado signed a 10-year, $300 million deal with the Padres in February 2019, a deal that gives him the right to terminate the agreement after this season and become a free agent. The third baseman, who turns 31 in July, would forfeit $150 million from his current deal.
Rolen to don Cards cap, McGriff no logo
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Scott Rolen will have a St. Louis Cardinals cap on his Hall of Fame plaque and Fred McGriff will not have a team logo.
Rolen, a seven-time All-Star third baseman elected last month by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, played for Philadelphia (1996-2002), St. Louis (2002-07), Toronto (2008-09) and Cincinnati (2010-12).
McGriff, a five-time All-Star first baseman elected by the Contemporary Baseball Players Era Committee in December, played for Toronto (1986-90), San Diego (1991-93), Atlanta (1993-97), Tampa Bay (1998-2001 and 2004), the Chicago Cubs (2001-02) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (2003).
FOOTBALL
RB Aaron Jones staying with Packers
Running back Aaron Jones has agreed to remain with the Green Bay Packers on a restructured deal with a reduced salary for the upcoming season.
Drew Rosenhaus, Jones’ agent, said Jones will make $11 million in 2023 — including an $8.52 million signing bonus — rather than the $16 million he had been projected to make. Jones confirmed his return to Green Bay by tweeting, “Year 7 is Gonna be crazy in Lambeau. Honored to carry the G and blessed to be back.”
QB Derek Carr meeting with Jets
Free agent quarterback Derek Carr is meeting with the New York Jets this weekend, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The 31-year-old Carr, who spent his first nine NFL seasons with the Raiders, was released by Las Vegas on Tuesday after he declined to waive the no-trade clause in his contract. Las Vegas needed to trade or release him by Wednesday or $40.4 million of his contract over the next two years would have become fully guaranteed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.