ÉVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Céline Boutier carded a final round of 3-under 68 to win the Évian Championship by six shots for her first major title on Sunday.
The 29-year-old Boutier finished at 14-under 270 overall. She is the first Frenchwoman to win the tournament, which became a major in 2013.
“It has been my biggest dream since I started watching golf,” Boutier said. “This tournament has always been very special to me, even just watching as a teenager and just to be able to hold this trophy is pretty unbelievable.”
Boutier is the third woman from France to win a major, following Patricia Meunier-Lebouc at the 2004 Kraft Nabisco Championship and Catherine Lacoste, who was an amateur when she captured the 1967 U.S. Women’s Amateur.
Boutier, who had never finished better than 29th in six previous appearances at the tournament, was six shots clear of second-place Brooke Henderson of Canada, who was 8 under after her final round of 70.
Boutier took a three-shot lead into the final round and eased any worries she may have had with two birdies to start and another on the fifth hole.
“That was pretty unexpected,” Boutier said. “I definitely felt like I handled the first few holes really well. I had a good opportunity on one and the putt on two was definitely a bonus.”
Boutier had a total of four birdies in the final round and a bogey on the par-4 13th.
Five players — Norway’s Celine Borge (68), Mexican Gaby Lopez (68), South Korea’s A Lim Kim (69) and Japan’s Yuka Saso (70) and Nasa Hataoka (72) — were joint third at 7 under.
BRIDGEND, Wales — Germany’s Alex Cejka has prevailed over Ireland’s Padraig Harrington on the second playoff hole to win the Senior British Open at Royal Porthcawl. Cejka birdied the second extra hole to claim his third senior major title after he and Harrington had finished tied on 5-over par following a final round played in miserable wet and windy conditions.
Harrington also finished runner-up to Darren Clarke last year. He narrowly missed an eagle putt on the first extra hole Sunday and could only make par when the players returned to the 18th. The tournament is the last of five majors on the senior schedule.
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Bryan Kim won the U.S. Junior Amateur championship, winning the final two holes for a 2-up victory over Joshua Bai. Kim led when the 36-hole final was suspended Saturday, fell behind when the players returned Sunday and then went back ahead for good by winning the 35th hole.
The victory earned the incoming Duke freshman, an 18-year-old from Brookeville, Maryland, an exemption into the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 next June. Bai was attempting to become the fourth New Zealander to win a USGA championship, joining Michael Campbell, Danny Lee and Lydia Ko.