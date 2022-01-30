SAN DIEGO — Luke List earned his first PGA Tour victory with a birdie on the first playoff hole at Torrey Pines on Saturday, holding off Will Zalatoris well after sunset to win the Farmers Insurance Open.
List began the final round five shots back of leaders Zalatoris and Jason Day, and had to wait nearly two hours after closing with a 6-under 66 to see if he had a shot for the first win in a career that began in 2013.
Zalatoris missed the chance to secure his own first career victory when he barely missed an 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th, forcing a playoff. After both players rescued their errant playoff tee shots from a fairway bunker, List spun an exceptional 131-yard approach shot to within a foot of the cup.
After List tapped in and Zalatoris missed his 13-foot birdie putt, List celebrated in the gloaming with his wife, Chloe, while he held their daughter, Ryann.
McIlroy within 2 shots in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Rory McIlroy moved within two shots of leader Justin Harding after the third round at the Dubai Desert Classic on Saturday as the Northern Irishman tries to win the event for the third time.
McIlroy shot a 3-under 69 to get to 10 under overall at the tournament he won in 2009 and 2015. He closed the gap on Harding, who maintained his halfway advantage with a 71 at Emirates Golf Club.
FOOTBALL
Vikings speak with Michigan’s Harbaugh
MINNEAPOLIS — Jim Harbaugh might be taking a step toward returning to the NFL.
Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings had exploratory conversations about the team’s coaching vacancy Saturday, a person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press.
Chiefs release Arnett after Vegas arrest
LAS VEGAS — NFL cornerback Damon Arnette was arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of weapons and drug offenses, prompting him to be released by his latest team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Arnette, 25, was booked Saturday on suspicion of crimes that included assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, according to jail records.
BASKETBALL
Auburn gives Pearl 8-year contract
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn coach Bruce Pearl stands to make more than $50 million under a new eight-year contract.
Athletic director Allen Greene announced terms of the deal Saturday, hours before the top-ranked Tigers faced Oklahoma at Auburn Arena. Greene and Pearl had announced an agreement on social media Friday without releasing terms.
Pearl’s pay will start at $5.4 million with a $250,000 annual increase that would allow him to make $7.15 million in the final year. He led Auburn to the Final Four in 2019, and the Tigers received their first-ever No. 1 ranking this week.
DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored 30 points and Reggie Bullock chipped in 23 to lead Dallas to a 132-105 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night to move Mavericks within one game of fourth place in the NBA’s Western Conference. Duane Washington Jr. led the Pacers with 22 points.
NEW ORLEANS — Jayson Tatum dropped 38 points and Jaylen Brown added 31 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 107-97 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. The Pelicans got 19 points from Jose Alvarado.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Nebraska revises mascot’s hand gesture
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has made a change to its cartoon mascot Herbie Husker to eliminate confusion about the meaning of a hand gesture he makes that some people connect with white supremacy.
In the original depiction of the mascot, which debuted in the early 1970s, Herbie’s left hand made the “OK” sign with the index finger and thumb forming a closed circle. In recent years, some hate groups have come to use the gesture as a sign for white power — three straight fingers make a ‘W’ and the circle formed next to an extended finger make a ‘P.’
Herbie’s left hand now makes the well-known “We’re No. 1” sign with his index finger raised.
SOCCER
Cameroon blames stadium deaths on ‘massive influx’ of fans
YAOUNDE, Cameroon — Cameroon authorities have blamed a deadly stadium crush at the African Cup of Nations soccer tournament on a “massive” influx of ticketless fans who arrived late to a game involving the host team and tried to force their way in to avoid security checks and COVID-19 screening.
In response, the government ordered 250 extra police officers for Cameroon’s next game, a quarterfinal against Gambia on Saturday at a different stadium. Cameroon won the game 2-0 with security visibly heightened both inside and outside the stadium.