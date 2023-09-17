Jake Burger hit a go-ahead two-run homer and Jazz Chisholm Jr. added a grand slam in the eighth inning to help the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves, 11-5, on Saturday in Miami.
Luis Arraez and Yuli Gurriel also went deep for the Marlins, who became the first NL East team to win a series against the division champions. The Braves were 11-0-1 in their previous series against division opponents.
Matt Olson hit his major league-leading 52nd homer and overtook Andruw Jones as Atlanta’s single-season home run leader. Jones hit 51 in 2005.
Josh Bell drew a two-out walk against Braves reliever Kirby Yates (7-2) before Burger made it 7-5 with a drive over the wall in center for his 32nd homer and seventh since he joined Miami on Aug. 1.
Ozzie Albies hit his 30th homer and became the fifth Braves’ player to reach the total this season.
Tanner Scott (8-4) was the winner.
Rockies 9, Giants 5 — At Denver: San Francisco pitchers walked seven, matching their second-most this season, and Colorado overcame a three-run deficit to beat the Giants in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Blue Jays 4, Red Sox 3 (13 innings) — At Toronto: Whit Merrifield hit a game-winning single in the 13th inning and Toronto rallied to beat Boston.
Guardians 2, Rangers 1 — At Cleveland: Steven Kwan drove in Ramón Laureano three batters after Tyler Freeman’s tying single in the eighth inning, rallying Cleveland to a victory over Texas.
INTERLEAGUE
Padres 5, Athletics 2 — At Oakland, Calif.: Juan Soto hit a sacrifice fly and drew a bases-loaded walk, Matt Waldron struck out five pitching into the sixth for his first major league victory as San Diego beat Oakland.
Yankees 6, Pirates 3 — At Pittsburgh: Giancarlo Standout and Oswaldo Cabrera hit home runs and New York’s bullpen pitched five perfect innings to beat Pittsburgh.