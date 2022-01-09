Umoja Gibson scored 20 points, and Oklahoma rallied in the second half to defeat No. 11 Iowa State, 79-66, on Saturday night in Norman, Okla.
Tanner Groves scored 16 points and Elijah Harkless added 13 for the Sooners (12-3, 2-1 Big 12), who took control with a 14-0 run spanning five minutes late in the second half.
Oklahoma shot 62% from the field overall and 82% in the second half. It was Oklahoma’s third win over a ranked team this season under first-year coach Porter Moser.
Izaiah Brockington and Tyrese Hunter scored 20 points apiece for Iowa State (13-2, 1-2).
No. 1 Baylor 76, TCU 64 — At Fort Worth, Texas: Adam Flagler rallied Baylor with 18 of his 22 points in the second half, and the Bears extended their national-best winning streak to 21 games with a victory over TCU.
No. 3 Purdue 74, Penn State 67 — At University Park, Pa.: Trevion Williams, coming off the bench for the first time in five games, scored 21 points including the final go-ahead basket, and Purdue held off Penn State.
No. 25 Texas Tech 75, No. 6 Kansas 67 — At Lubbock, Texas: Bryson Williams scored 22 points, Clarence Nadolny had a career-high 17 and Texas Tech upended Kansas.
No. 12 Houston 76, Wichita State 66 — At Houston: Josh Carlton had 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead Houston over Wichita State.
Oklahoma State 64, No. 14 Texas 51 — At Stillwater, Okla.: Keylan Boone came off the bench and scored 17 points, shooting 5-for-7 on 3-pointers and sending Oklahoma State past Texas.
Missouri 92, No. 15 Alabama 86 — At Columbia, Mo.: Kobe Brown scored a career-high 30 points and added 13 rebounds as Missouri beat Alabama for its first win in three weeks.
No. 16 Kentucky 92, Georgia 77 — At Lexington, Ky.: Oscar Tshiebwe had a careeer-high 29 points and 17 rebounds, TyTy Washington Jr. added a school-record 17 assists with 17 points, and Kentucky shot 63% after halftime to pull away from Georgia.
No. 16 Providence 83, St. John’s 73 — At Providence, R.I.: Nate Watson had 22 points and 11 rebounds to help Providence rally in the second half and beat St. John’s for the 300th career victory for Friars coach Ed Cooley.
No. 21 LSU 79, No. 18 Tennessee 67 — At Baton Rouge, La.: Tari Eason capped a 24-point, 12-rebound performance with a pivotal dunk in transition with 1:21 left, and LSU held on for its second consecutive win over a ranked team.
No. 19 Villanova 79, DePaul 64 — At Chicago: Collin Gillespie scored a season-high 28 points, and Villanova beat DePaul.
San Diego State 79, No. 20 Colorado State 49 — At San Diego: Matt Bradley scored 26 points and San Diego State handed Colorado State its first loss of the season in a game that wasn’t supposed to be played until March 1.
No. 24 Seton Hall 90, Connecticut 87 (OT) — At Newark, N.J.: Kadary Richmond scored 27 points, including 17 straight, as Seton Hall beat UConn in overtime.