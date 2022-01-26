No. 23 IOWA STATE (14-5, 2-5 Big 12) at OKLAHOMA STATE (10-8, 3-4)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: Big 12 Now, ESPN+
Bottom line: Oklahoma State takes on the No. 23 Iowa State Cyclones after Bryce Thompson scored 20 points in Oklahoma State’s 56-51 loss to the Texas Longhorns. The Cowboys are 6-4 in home games. Oklahoma State is the leader in the Big 12 with 16.6 fast break points. The Cyclones are 2-5 in conference games. Iowa State ranks seventh in the Big 12 scoring 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Izaiah Brockington averaging 5.9.
Top performers: Isaac Likekele is averaging 7.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Cowboys. Avery Anderson III is averaging 10 points and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State. Brockington is averaging 16.4 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Cyclones. Gabe Kalscheur is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa State.
NORTHERN IOWA (9-9, 5-3 MVC) at EVANSVILLE (5-13, 1-6)
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Bottom line: Northern Iowa faces the Evansville Purple Aces after AJ Green scored 27 points in Northern Iowa’s 82-74 overtime loss to the Drake Bulldogs. The Purple Aces have gone 4-4 at home. Evansville has a 2-9 record against opponents above .500. The Panthers are 5-3 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa is third in the MVC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Nate Heise averaging 4.7. The Panthers won, 83-61, in the last matchup on Jan. 2. Green led the Panthers with 18 points.
Top performers: Jawaun Newton is averaging 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Shamar Givance is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Evansville. Heise is averaging 10.3 points for the Panthers. Green is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.
DRAKE (14-6, 5-2 MVC) at ILLINOIS STATE (10-10, 3-4)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Bottom line: Illinois State faces the Drake Bulldogs after Antonio Reeves scored 23 points in Illinois State’s 56-53 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces. The Redbirds have gone 9-2 in home games. Illinois State is second in the MVC scoring 78.2 points while shooting 46.4% from the field. The Bulldogs are 5-2 against MVC opponents. Drake scores 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game. The Bulldogs won, 86-75, in the last matchup on Jan. 13. Roman Penn led the Bulldogs with 16 points.
Top performers: Reeves is averaging 20.3 points for the Redbirds. Sy Chatman is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State. Tucker DeVries is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Garrett Sturtz is averaging 8.1 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Drake.