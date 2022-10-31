Packers Bills Football
Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday night in Orchard Park, N.Y.

 Adrian Kraus The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Stefon Diggs ran his mouth before running past Green Bay’s secondary as he led the Buffalo Bills to a 27-17 win Sunday night over the Packers, who are off to their worst start eight games into a season under Aaron Rodgers.

Diggs began by exchanging words before and after pregame warmups in the tunnel with Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander. He then burned Green Bay with six catches for 108 yards and a 26-yard touchdown.

