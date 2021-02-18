Joseph Yesufu had a career-high 20 points as Drake beat Northern Iowa, 77-69, on Wednesday night in Cedar Falls.
Garrett Sturtz had 19 points for Drake (21-2, 12-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Tremell Murphy added 14 points. D.J. Wilkins had six assists.
Austin Phyfe had 19 points for the Panthers (7-15, 5-11). Trae Berhow added 13 points. Nate Heise had 12 points. Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter finished with seven points and nine rebounds.
No. 17 Southern California 89, Arizona State 71 — At Los Angeles: Evan Mobley had 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and Southern California stayed atop the Pac-12. Isaiah Mobley added 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Tahj Eaddy had 18 points for the Trojans, who improved to 18-3 to start a season for the first time since 1973-74.
No. 22 Loyola 54, Valparaiso 52 — At Chicago: Keith Clemons scored 16 points, Cameron Krutwig added 13 and Loyola made a defensive stop in the final seconds to hang on to win. The Ramblers (19-4, 14-2 Missouri Valley Conference) have won 12 of 13 and extended their home winning streak to 20 games. Loyola lost its previous game, 51-50, in overtime at Drake on Sunday.
No. 23 Kansas 59, Kansas State 41 — At Manhattan, Kan.: Marcus Garrett scored 14 points, and Jalen Wilson added 11 for Kansas. The Jayhawks (16-7, 10-5 Big 12) held the Wildcats to a season low in points despite a ho-hum offensive performance.
(Tuesday’s late game)
No. 5 Illinois 73, Northwestern 66 — At Champaign, Ill.: Kofi Cockburn had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Ayo Dosunmu added 13 points and Illinois beat Northwestern. Cockburn got his 14th double-double of the season for the Illini (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten), who took control early in their sixth straight win. Chase Audige scored 22 points for Northwestern (6-13, 3-12). Pete Nance added 14 points for the Wildcats.
WOMEN
Iowa State 84, Kansas 82 — At Ames, Iowa: Ashley Joensgot her 10th double-double of the season with 24 points and 12 rebounds. She became the 11th player in Iowa State history to surpass 1,500 career points.