Anthony Edwards had season highs with 37 points and 11 assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves made 23 3-pointers to rout the Chicago Bulls, 150-126, on Sunday night in Minneapolis to set season bests for 3s and points.

D’Angelo Russell added 28 points after missing two games and Minnesota rolled past Chicago despite missing four regulars.

