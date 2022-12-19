Anthony Edwards had season highs with 37 points and 11 assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves made 23 3-pointers to rout the Chicago Bulls, 150-126, on Sunday night in Minneapolis to set season bests for 3s and points.
D’Angelo Russell added 28 points after missing two games and Minnesota rolled past Chicago despite missing four regulars.
Rudy Gobert missed his second straight game because of a sprained left ankle. Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf strain) and top reserves Jordan McLaughlin (left calf strain) and Taurean Prince (right shoulder) also sat out.
Starting a four-game trip, Chicago lost its fourth straight and sixth in eight games.
DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 29 points, Nikola Vucevic added 23 and Zach LaVine had 22.
Edwards scored six points in a 9-1 surge for a 106-89 lead late in the third quarter. But Edwards saved his best shot of the quarter for a buzzer- beater.
With 2.1 seconds left, he stole an inbounds pass on the logo at center court, continued right and made a 32-foot pull-up jumper. As the ball went through the hoop to make it 113-97, Edwards turned to face the crowd and, after a couple of seconds of basking with a huge smile, began to high-five the fans.
Missing the past two games with a left knee contusion, Russell made seven of his eight first-half shots, including 6 of 7 from deep. That included a 34-foot desperation heave from the logo early in the second quarter as the shot clock expired.
Magic 95, Celtics 92 — At Boston: Paolo Banchero scored 31 points and Admiral Schofield had 11 of his 13 in the fourth quarter to help Orlando complete a sweep of consecutive games in Boston.
Knicks 109, Pacers 106 — At Indianapolis: Jalen Brunson scored 30 points, Julius Randle made six free throws in the final minute and New York earned its NBA-best seventh consecutive victory.
Warriors 126, Raptors 110 — At Toronto: Jordan Poole scored a career-high 43 points, Klay Thompson had 17 and Golden State won for the first time in five tries this season without the injured Stephen Curry.
Nets 124, Pistons 121 — At Detroit: Kevin Durant scored 26 of his 43 points in the third quarter, helping Brooklyn overcome a 17-point halftime deficit. Kyrie Irving added 38 points in Brooklyn’s seventh straight victory over Detroit.
Nuggets 119, Hornets 115 — At Denver: Nikola Jokic scored 40 points, grabbed 27 rebounds and dished 10 assists, to lead Denver. LaMelo Ball dropped 31 points for Charlotte.
