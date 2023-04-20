Tiger Woods had fusion surgery on his right ankle Wednesday morning to alleviate arthritis from a broken bone, putting in doubt whether he plays any more majors this year. Woods disclosed the surgery on Twitter and said it was a subtalar fusion procedure to address post-traumatic arthritis from when he broke his talus bone in February 2021. “He’s resting now and will start the recovery process,” Mark Steinberg, his agent at Excel Sports, said in a telephone interview. The surgery took place in New York, and Steinberg said Woods has returned to his home near Jupiter, Florida, to begin rehabilitating. As for when Woods could return to playing golf, Steinberg said there was “no timetable on this.” “The first goal is to recover and lead a much more enjoyable day-to-day life,” he said. Woods shattered multiple bones in his right leg and ankle in February 2021 when the SUV he was driving crashed off a suburban coastal Los Angeles road at about 85 mph and tumbled down the side of a hill. The injuries were so severe, Woods said, that doctors contemplated amputation. Woods has had multiple surgeries on his leg as a result of the car crash. The ankle has been causing most of the problems of late, including a noticeable limp when he played four of the last five majors, most recently the Masters two weeks ago. BASEBALL
Pirates 1B Ji Man Choi out 8 weeks
DENVER — Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Ji Man Choi will miss the next eight weeks with a left Achilles tendon strain, the team announced Wednesday ahead of its series finale against the Colorado Rockies. Choi was scratched from the lineup prior to Friday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals with what the team described as “left posterior ankle discomfort.”
Greene, Reds agree to 6-year contract
CINCINNATI — A little over a year after his big league debut, hard-throwing right-hander Hunter Greene reached a long-term deal with the Cincinnati Reds. Greene had agreed last month to a one-year contract paying $730,000 while in the major leagues and $350,000 in the minors. His new superseding deal includes a $2 million signing bonus payable within 60 days of the deal’s approval by the commissioner’s office and salaries of $1 million this year, $3 million in 2024, $6 million in 2025, $8 million in 2026, $15 million in 2027 and $16 million in 2028. FOOTBALL
Dolphins’ Tagovailoa considered retirement
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa considered walking away from football. It was a brief thought after he was diagnosed with two concussions last season and many questioned if it was safe for the 25-year-old Miami Dolphins quarterback to continue playing. But after talking to his family and doctors, Tagovailoa ruled out retirement and started training in martial arts this offseason to help reduce head injuries.
Bengals’ Joe Mixon pleads not guilty
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing over allegations that he threatened and pointed a gun at a woman in Cincinnati earlier this year. Mixon made his initial court appearance in Hamilton County Municipal Court, where bond was set at $10,000. He was ordered to have no contact with the woman. BASKETBALL
Iowa State adding 3 transfers
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger on Wednesday announced the addition of transfers Keshon Gilbert from UNLV, Jackson Paveletzke from Wofford and Curtis Jones from Buffalo. Gilbert, who has two seasons of eligibility, started 29 of the 31 games he played for UNLV and was second on the team with 11.4 points per game. Paveletzke, who has three years of eligibility, was the Southern Conference freshman of the year. He started all 33 games, and his 15.1 points per game were seventh most among Division I freshmen. ones, who has two seasons of eligibility, started all 31 games for Buffalo and averaged a team-high 15 points per game.
Warriors’ Green suspended for Game 3
SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State forward Draymond Green has been suspended for one game without pay for stepping on the chest of Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis and will miss Game 3 of the Warriors’ first-round playoff series Thursday night. The NBA made the announcement late Tuesday, two days before the series shifts to the defending champions’ home court at Chase Center. The NBA made the announcement of a decision by executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars.
