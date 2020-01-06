FRISCO, Texas — Jason Garrett is out as coach of the Dallas Cowboys after missing the playoffs with an underachieving team in a make-or-break season.
The Cowboys made it official Sunday.
Garrett had the second-longest tenure with the franchise at 9½ seasons behind Tom Landry’s 29 years. Garrett took over when Wade Phillips was fired halfway through the 2010 season.
The Cowboys finished 8-8 in the final year of Garrett’s contract. It’s the fourth time Dallas finished 8-8 and missed the postseason under the 53-year-old coach. The Cowboys fueled high preseason expectations with a 3-0 start before dropping eight of 12 and losing control of their playoff fate.
Owner/general manager Jerry Jones decided Garrett isn’t the coach who can end the longest stretch in franchise history without a trip to the Super Bowl.
The inevitable conclusion was a difficult one for Jones, who kept Garrett for nine full seasons after giving the former backup to three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Troy Aikman the interim job when Phillips was fired halfway through the 2010 season.
Garrett’s record is 87-70, playoffs included.
Dallas hasn’t been past the divisional round of the playoffs in 24 straight seasons since the club’s fifth Super Bowl title to finish the 1995 season. Garrett got them within a victory of the NFC championship game three times in five years, losing to Green Bay twice and then the Los Angeles Rams last season.
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears hired Juan Castillo as offensive line coach Sunday, reuniting the 24-year NFL assistant with head coach Matt Nagy.
Castillo last worked as Buffalo’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator from 2017-18. He replaces Harry Hiestand, who was let go last week along with offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich and two other assistants.
Castillo and Nagy were assistants together for five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Kyle Long announced Sunday he is retiring after seven seasons with the Chicago Bears.
The son of Hall of Fame defensive end Howie Long, he made the Pro Bowl at right guard and tackle his first three seasons after Chicago drafted him with the No. 20 overall pick in 2013. But he played in just 30 games the past four years — four this season.
It was clear Long’s time in Chicago was ending after the Bears placed him on injured reserve for the fourth time in four seasons following a Week 5 loss to Oakland in London, even though he played the whole game. The Bears had an option on him for next season. But Long made the decision for them.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins is staying in school for his senior season.
Collins announced his plans Sunday on social media.
His return should provide a boost for an offense that has to replace quarterback Shea Patterson, four starting offensive linemen and two key receivers.
Collins has 78 receptions for 1,388 yards and 13 touchdowns over his three-year career. He had 37 catches for 729 yards and seven scores last season for the 17th-ranked Wolverines.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO — Adam Boqvist snapped a third-period tie, Dylan Sikura scored his first NHL goal and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied past the lowly Detroit Red Wings 4-2 on Sunday night.
Dylan Strome also scored for Chicago (19-18-6), which won for the fourth time in five games. Corey Crawford made 19 saves in his first start since he was pulled in the second period of an ugly 7-1 loss to New Jersey on Dec. 23.
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Akil Thomas scored the winning goal in the final period and Canada rallied from two goals down to beat Russia, 4-3, in the final of the world junior hockey championship on Sunday. It was the 18th title for Canada, the most successful team in the tournament.
Thomas backhanded the puck past goaltender Amir Miftakhov with 3:58 left to avenge a 6-0 loss to Russia at their group stage game, the worst loss for Canada in the history of the tournament.
Dylan Cozens, Connor McMichael and captain Barrett Hayton also scored for Canada. Goaltender Joel Hofer made 35 saves.
Nikita Alexandrov, Grigori Denisenko and Maxim Sorkin netted Russia’s goals.
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Samuel Fagemo scored again to help Sweden beat defending champion Finland, 3-2, and take bronze at the world junior hockey championship on Sunday. Dubuque Fighting Saints goalie Erik Portillo served as a back-up for the Swedes.
Patrik Puistola and Matias Maccelli had a goal each for Finland. Maccelli played for Dubuque last season.
LOS ANGELES — The LA Kings have recalled defenseman Derek Forbort from his conditioning assignment with Ontario of the AHL and activated defenseman Alec Martinez from injured reserve according to General Manager Rob Blake. Defenseman Joakim Ryan, who played for Dubuque in 2010-11, has been placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 27.
SOCCER
MALMO — After weeks of vandalism, the statue of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has finally been overturned.
The 500-kilogram monument, which is located outside Malmo’s soccer stadium, was cut off at the feet, causing it to topple over onto a wire fence overnight Sunday. A dark Sweden soccer t-shirt was draped over the statue’s face.
Ibrahimovic, who recently joined Italian side AC Milan , angered fans of his boyhood club, Malmo, in November when he bought a stake in one of its Swedish title rivals, Hammarby, and outlined his desire to make the Stockholm-based team “the best in Scandinavia.”