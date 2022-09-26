CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jordan Spieth capped off a perfect week at the Presidents Cup and the Americans made it nine straight victories against an International team depleted by defections to Saudi-funded LIV Golf.
The Internationals showed plenty of fight. They just don’t have a cup to show for it.
That stays squarely in the hands of an American team that was coming off a record romp over Europe in the Ryder Cup last year.
Xander Schauffele delivered the clinching point when he made a 6-foot par putt on the 18th hole for a 1-up victory over Corey Conners. That gave the Americans 15 1/2 points with five matches still on the course.
Conners and Taylor Pendrith, the only Canadians on the team, were the only players who failed to contribute a point. Conners three-putted from 25 feet on the 17th with a chance to square the match, and he hit into a bunker from the fairway on the 18th.
Spieth made putts from all over Quail Hollow for a 4-and-3 win over Cameron Davis that kept the Internationals — in need of their greatest Sunday singles performance — from gaining any early momentum.
Spieth became only the sixth player to win all five matches in the Presidents Cup, winning all four of his team matches with Justin Thomas.
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — Guido Migliozzi has won the French Open by one shot from Rasmus Hojgaard after a stunning nine birdies saw the Italian tie the course record with a 9-under 62 in the final round. It was the 25-year-old Migliozzi’s third European Tour win and his first for three years.
FOOTBALL
JACKSON, Miss. — New court documents show retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre texted the Mississippi governor in 2019 to ask about getting money from the state’s welfare agency to build an indoor practice facility for the University of Southern Mississippi’s football team.
The governor at the time, Republican Phil Bryant, texted back to tell Favre that federal money for children and low-income adults is “tightly controlled” and “improper use could result in violation of Federal Law.”
Tennessee and North Carolina State have broken into the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll. Florida State is back in the rankings for the first time in four years.
Georgia remained No. 1 and received 55 of 63 first-place votes in the Top 25. No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson all held their places.
BASEBALL
MIAMI — Don Mattingly will not be back as manager of the Miami Marlins next season. He made the announcement toward the end of his seventh season with the club. Mattingly’s contract expires when the season ends and he and the team have agreed that a mutual parting is best for both sides. He is Miami’s all-time leader in managerial wins.
RUNNING
BERLIN — Two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge has bettered his own world record in the Berlin Marathon. The Kenyan runner clocked 2:01:09 to shave 30 seconds off his previous best-mark of 2:01:39 set at the same course in 2018.
TENNIS
LONDON — Frances Tiafoe saved four match points to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas, 1-6, 7-6 (11), 10-8, and clinched victory in the Laver Cup for Team World over Roger Federer’s Team Europe for the first time. The victory allowed the group of 20-somethings on Team World to go up 13-8 in the three-day competition against Team Europe, which featured Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.
METZ, France — Lorenzo Sonego clinched his first title of the season by beating Alexander Bublik, 7-6 (3), 6-2, in the Moselle Open final.
TOKYO — Liudmila Samsonova of Russia earned her third title in two months after beating rising Chinese player Zheng Qinwen, 7-5, 7-5, at the Toray Pan Pacific Open on Sunday.
MOTOR SPORTS
CONCORD, N.C. — Three-time world champion Antron Brown picked up his first playoff win in six years on Sunday at zMAX Dragway, driving to the Top Fuel victory at the 14th annual Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals.
Ron Capps (Funny Car) and Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock) also won in the second of six races in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.