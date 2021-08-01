BASEBALL
Miracle League of Dubuque — The Miracle League of Dubuque and the City of Dubuque Leisure Services Department will conduct free “prep and play camps” for players of all abilities from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at the specially designed, accessible field at 32 Northview Drive. The sessions are supervised and sanitized equipment is provided.
Additionally, free, supervised and equipped open-play nights were held from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays through June. Those nights were joined by themed nights from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays in July.
Asbury Fall Program — Slated for games in August and September, the Asbury Fall Program provides players with an opportunity to harness their skills and prepares players for the next level — bridging the gaps between t-ball and coach-pitch, and coach-pitch and kid-pitch.
Games will be played on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday nights between Aug. 16 and Sept. 27 at Asbury Park. Cost is $45, which includes a t-shirt, six scheduled games and a $15 credit towards next year’s league fees. Registration is only open until Aug. 10 at https://reg.sportspilot.com/106399
BASKETBALL
Hoop for Awareness — The inaugural Hoop for Awareness will take place at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at Clarke University. Admission is $5. The event will include 5-on-5 games, a slam dunk contest, 3-point contest and a half-court shootout. There will be snacks, Gatorade and water for sale, as well as T-shirts for sale, with funds benefiting mental health initiatives. For more information, contact former Wahlert standout Jacob Schockemoehl at primeschock2@gmail.com.
Boys & Girls Club 3rd-4th grade league — The Dubuque Boys & Girls Club 3/4th Grade Basketball League will start on Monday, Sept. 13 and run five weeks. The league will consist of 10 games, played Monday through Friday. Teams will play two times per week, depending on the number of teams. There will be a boys division and a girls division, and cost will be $25 per player.
Games will be played at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque (or additionally at Jefferson Middle School, depending on the number of teams). For team entry and further information, contact Taylor at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque at (563) 582-4122 Ext. 15 or at tblum@boysgirlsdubuque.com.
FOOTBALL
Hempstead high school camp — Hempstead High School will host a football camp for students entering grades 9-12. This will take place Aug. 2-5 at Hempstead on Timmerman Field from 8-11 a.m. Cost for the camp is $50 and includes a T-shirt and shorts. To register for this event, please use the following link https://hempsteadfootball.dbqschoolscamps.com. Contact Jeff Hoerner at Jehoerner@dbqschools.org or 563-552-5237 with questions.
Youth Football and Cheer Registration — Dubuque Youth Football & Cheer opened online registration on April 30. Flag football for grades 1st & 2nd. Tackle football for grades 3rd–6th. Cheer is grades 1st–8th. The season will run from August (first practice) through October (last game). Register at http://youthsportsfoundation.org/community-list/. For more information, email contact@thedifl.com.
Wahlert football camp — The Golden Eagles Youth Football Camp will run mornings on Aug. 2-4 at Steele Field and cost $30. For more information, contact coach Jamie Marshall at jmarshall@holyfamilydbq.org.
GOLF
Couples tournament — Tee times are still available for the 46th annual couples two-ball tournament, the Reicher Family Invitational, at the Dyersville Country Club, on Aug. 28-29. For info, contact Bec Willenborg at 563-875-8171, Ric Willenborg at 563-875-8815 both at 563-875-8784 or email reichershoes@yahoo.com.
Loras track/XC outing — The Loras College Track & Field / Cross Country teams will be hosting their annual golf outing on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Lacoma Golf Course in East Dubuque, Ill., with a shotgun start scheduled for 1 p.m.
Cost is $100 per person and includes 18 holes of golf, cart, door prizes and dinner. To sign up, please go to https://alumni.loras.edu/xcgolfouting. All proceeds directly benefit the Loras College Track & Field / Cross Country teams. Questions, please call 563-588-7491.
Bunker Hill women’s two-person best shot — The Bunker Hill Women’s Golf Association Invitational, a two-person best shot, will take place on Thursday, Aug. 12 at Bunker Hill Golf Course. The entry fee of $50 per person includes coffee, rolls, golf, cart, lunch and prizes. Payment must accompany registration and be received by Aug. 8. For more information, contact Mike Sullivan at (563) 589-4261.
HOCKEY
Training at Mystique — Power Edge Pro/APX Strength/PSE Hockey will conduct training sessions at Mystique Community Ice Center this summer, beginning in early June and running through mid-August. For further information, including pricing and scheduling, contact Fighting Saints player development coach Chad Remakel at chad.remakel@gmail.com.
OUTDOORS
Heritage Classic Youth Day — The Dubuqueland Pheasants Forever will hold its 15th annual Heritage Classic Youth Day on Sept. 11, rain or shine. The event is open to boys and girls ages 10-16 and will be held at the Izaak Walton Club, 11001 Thunder Hills Rd., in Peosta, Iowa.
Participants will have an opportunity to try trapshooting, rifle shooting, archery, fly fishing, dog training, fur trapping, taxidermy and many other outdoors activities. Sign-in will take place at 8 a.m., and the programs will run from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All participants must pre-register, and it is limited to the first 90 children to sign up. For more information, contact Bob Moldenhauer at prepbymoldy@yahoo.com.
Ducks Unlimited Banquet — The Dubuque Chapter of Ducks Unlimited will hold its 2021 banquet on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the Dubuque Shooting Society, located on U.S. 52 North in Dubuque. This year, Ducks Unlimited is celebrating 15 million acres conserved for wildlife habitat. The banquet will begin with a social hour beginning at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30.
For tickets, contact Jim McDonald (563-590-4761), Jeff Hansel (563-599-9433), Jack Hasken (563-580-8688), or visit www.ducksunlimited.com and follow the links to local events.
RUNNING
Cascade Hometown Days 5K —The third annual Cascade Hometown Days 5K will take place at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, near the Ohnward Bank. Cost is $15 if received by Aug. 5 and $20 after that date. Register at https://w-dubuque.revtrak.net/rwroadraces. Contact Phil Kauder at pkauder@netins.net for more information.
Alzheimer’s run — The ninth annual Alzheimer’s 5K, half-marathon and three-person team half-marathon will take place the morning of Saturday, Aug. 21. The races start at Heritage Trail Pond, Highway 52 and follow an out-and-back course. Early registration before Aug. 14 is $25 for the 5K and $40 for the 10K, which includes a T-shirt. Registration after Aug. 14 is $30 for the 5K and $50 for the 10K with no T-shirt guaranteed. For more information or a registration form, contact Terry Willenborg at 563-451-7332 (whitesoxrunner@aol.com). Register online at GetMeRegistered.com.
Heroes for History 5K — The Galena-Jo Daviess County Historical Society, in partnership with first responders from throughout the Galena area, will commemorate the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks with a special event on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The “Heroes for History Stair Challenge” is a 5K competitive run/fun walk with Galena’s iconic Green and Washington street staircases as the defining features. Net proceeds from “Heroes for History” will be split between the Historical Society and Galena-based first responder agencies.
For more information, visit runsignup.com/herosforhistory-signup.
Swiss Valley Trail Run — The Swiss Valley Trail Run will take place the morning of Oct. 2. This event will feature all the best of the Dubuque County landscape, including creek crossings, steep inclines and rugged terrain while offering three distance options: 5.2 miles, 25k, and 50k all set against the beautiful backdrop of Swiss Valley Nature Preserve. All proceeds from the run will benefit the Friends of Dubuque County Conservation who help support Dubuque County parks and environmental education. For more information or to register, visit www.SwissValleyTrailRaces.com.
VOLLEYBALL
Senior high school camp — The Dubuque Senior high school camp will take place Aug. 2-4 at Nora Gym. Grades 11 and 12 will play from 8-10 a.m. and grades 9 and 10 will play from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $75 and will include a camp shirt. For more information, contact Haley Zenner at hzenner@dbqschools.org. To register visit https://seniorvolleyball.dbqschoolscamps.com/
Dubuque Insanity tryouts — Dubuque Insanity is holding early club volleyball tryouts and are open to any player interested in playing USA volleyball for the 2022 season. Tryouts are sanctioned and do require proof of a current USA volleyball membership. All current memberships (2021 season) are valid through Aug 31.
Players must try out in their age division and must attend at least one tryout session.
The tryouts are July 31, Aug. 1, 4 and 7 at the Peosta Community Centre, 7896 Burds Road, Peosta, Iowa, 52068. Tryouts for 11U/12U are Aug. 1 from 8:30-10 a.m. and Aug. 4 from 4-5:30 p.m. Tryouts for 13U/14U are Aug. 1 from 10:15-11:45 a.m. and Aug. 4 from 5:45-7:15 p.m. Tryouts for 15U are July 31 from 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. and Aug. 7 from 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Tryouts for 16U/17U are July 31 from 9-10:30 a.m. and Aug. 7 from 9-10:30 a.m.
Cost is $50 for a one-time tryout fee. Contact Lori at 281-414-3817 or email dbqinsanityvolleyball@gmail.com for more information.