AJ Green scored 22 points, including five free throws in the final 20 seconds as Northern Iowa held on to beat Southern Illinois, 69-68, on Saturday in Carbondale, Ill.
Former Dubuque Senior standout Noah Carter added 17 points and seven rebounds on 7-for-13 shooting for the Panthers (9-7, 5-1 Missouri Valley), who also got 11 points and seven rebounds from Nate Heise as they won their fifth straight game.
Marcus Domask scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Salukis (9-7, 2-2). Lance Jones added 20 and Ben Coupet Jr. had 12.
Oklahoma State 61, No. 1 Baylor 54 — At Waco, Texas: Bryce Thompson scored the game’s final six points and finished with 19 as Oklahoma State beat Baylor, giving the Bears consecutive home losses for the first time in nearly six years.
Thompson made two free throws with 26 seconds left, then Bears guard Adam Flagler had turnovers on consecutive possessions — losing the ball out of bounds on a drive to the basket, then a bad pass. Thompson was fouled making the steal, then hit two more free throws before a game-capping breakaway dunk after Baylor missed its last shot.
No. 2 Gonzaga 115, Santa Clara 83 — At Santa Clara, Calif.: Drew Timme scored 32 points and Andrew Nembhard had 19 as Gonzaga routed Santa Clara for its 24th consecutive West Coast Conference victory.
The Bulldogs (14-2, 3-0 WCC), who lead the nation in both scoring and field goal percentage, eclipsed the century mark for the third consecutive game and shot 58.7% from the field (44 for 75) against the Broncos (11-6, 1-1).
No. 8 Duke 88, North Carolina State 73 — At Durham, N.C.: Mark Williams had 19 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks as Duke dominated inside to beat North Carolina State with Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski back on the sideline after missing a game due to illness.
Paolo Banchero had a team-high 21 points to help the Blue Devils win for the third time in four games since returning from a COVID-19 outbreak. The Blue Devils (14-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) shot a season-best 58.3% and had complete control of the paint behind Williams, a 7-foot-1 sophomore.
No. 9 Kansas 85, West Virginia 59 — At Lawrence, Kan.: David McCormack had 19 points and 15 rebounds, Jalen Wilson added 23 points and eight boards, and Kansas overcame a sluggish first half to rout defensive-minded West Virginia.
The Jayhawks (14-2, 3-1) led just 33-31 at halftime but blitzed through the final 20 minutes, outscoring the Mountaineers, 52-28, to remain perfect against them in 10 matchups at Allen Fieldhouse.
Northwestern 64, No. 10 Michigan State 62 — At East Lansing, Mich.: Ryan Young had 18 points and eight rebounds, starting in place of injured Pete Nance, to help Northwestern hold off Michigan State.
Northwestern (9-6, 2-4 Big Ten) won after Michigan State’s Malik Hall missed a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left and Marcus Bingham missed the front end of a one-and-one with seven-tenths of a second remaining.
Arkansas 65, No. 12 LSU 58 — At Baton Rouge, La.: Jaylin Williams hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with slightly more than a minute to play, sending Arkansas over No. 12 LSU 65-58 on Saturday.
The Razorbacks (12-5, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) ended the game on a 17-2 run in the final nine minutes.
No. 17 Xavier 80, Creighton 73 — At Cincinnati: Colby Jones scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half as Xavier rallied to defeat Creighton.
Xavier (13-3, 3-2 Big East) had six players in double figures scoring, helping the Musketeers bounce back from a tough loss on Wednesday to No. 14 Villanova with another big second-half comeback.
No. 18 Kentucky 107, No. 22 Tennessee 79 — At Lexington, Ky.: Freshman TyTy Washington Jr. scored a career-high 28 points, Sahvir Wheeler returned from injury to add 21 points and Kentucky shot a season-high 68% to blow out Tennessee.
The Wildcats (14-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) rolled the Volunteers on an emotional day that began with news of the death of former Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall at 93.
Kansas State 62, No. 19 Texas Tech 51 — At Manhattan, Kan.: Nijel Pack scored 14 points, Mark Smith made a key 3-pointer with just over a minute left, and Kansas State beat Texas Tech to end a four-game losing streak.
Smith finished with 12 points and Mike McGuirl had 10 for the Wildcats (9-7, 1-4 Big 12), who failed to hold second-half leads in each of their four previous games. They got it done against a Texas Tech team that handed No. 1 Baylor its first loss of the season earlier this week.
Marquette 73, No. 20 Seton Hall 72 — At Milwaukee: Greg Elliott made a tiebreaking free throw with 1.7 seconds left, and Marquette withstood a long second-half drought to beat Seton Hall for its fourth straight victory.
Darryl Morsell scored 26 points and Justin Lewis added 18 for Marquette, which had won its last three games by shooting 55.9% but needed to fight through adversity to survive this one. The Golden Eagles made just one basket in the first 8 1/2 minutes of the second half to squander an 11-point lead before rallying late.
Mississippi State 78, No. 24 Alabama 76 — At Starkville, Miss.: Andersson Garcia made a free throw with 3.7 seconds left and Iverson Molinar had a game-high 24 points for Mississippi State, which held off Alabama.
Alabama’s Keon Ellis missed a long 3-pointer just before the buzzer. Jaden Shackelford led Alabama (11-6, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) with 17 points, while Ellis and Darius Miles each had 14 and Charles Bediako had 11 points.