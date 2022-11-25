TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenseman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons and was a trailblazer for Europeans who later made their mark in the world’s top pro hockey league, died at 71. He had Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming’s death in a statement Thursday. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL.

