Rori Harmon scored 12 of her 30 points in overtime and No. 7 Texas outlasted No. 10 Iowa State, 82-73, on Saturday in the Big 12 women’s semifinals in Kansas City, Mo.
The Longhorns (25-6) will face No. 4 Baylor in the championship game Sunday. Baylor beat No. 21 Oklahoma, 91-76, in the first semifinal.
Texas’ Lauren Ebo had an attempt in the lane with less than two seconds left that rolled off the rim and sent it to overtime. Texas used its size and strength inside to control the overtime, outscoring Iowa State, 19-10, in the extra period.
Ebo added 14 points and Joanne Allen-Taylor and DeYona Gaston had 13 each.
Ashley Joens led Iowa State (26-6) with 33 points. Lexi Donarski added 11.
The Cyclones opened the second half with a 3-pointer, but the Longhorns responded with a 7-0 run. Allen-Taylor hit a 3-pointer from the corner, and Deyona Gaston stole back-to-back inbounds passes and converted both for layups to trim the deficit to two points.
The Longhorns kept pounding the ball inside to counter the outside shooting of Iowa State. Harmon’s 3-pointer with 2:58 left in the third cut the deficit to one, and Aliyah Matharu’s 3-pointer gave the Longhorns their first lead since early in the first quarter.
Texas took a 53-52 lead into to the fourth.
Ebo and Gaston gave Texas a five-point lead into the fourth-quarter media timeout. Ashley Joens’ traditional 3-point play cut it to 63-61, but the Cyclones missed chances to tie it on five straight possessions before Beatriz Jordao hit a basket with 22 seconds left.
Northern Iowa 63, Missouri State 57 — At Moline, Ill.: Karli Rucker scored 18 points to lead Northern Iowa (22-9) past Missouri State in the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament. Grace Boffeli chipped in 14 points, while Bre Gunnels and Kam Finley chipped in 13 apiece for the Panthers. Boffeli led UNI with nine rebounds, while Gunnels collected eight.
Abigayle Jackson led the Bears (24-7) with 19 points.
Northern Iowa will play Illinois State at 4 p.m. today in the championship game. Juliunn Redmond scored 18 points to lead the Redbirds to a 50-42 victory over Southern Illinois in the other semifinal.