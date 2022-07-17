Houston second baseman Jose Altuve, San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón, St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr won’t be playing in Tuesday’s All-Star Game.
Altuve, an eight-time All-Star who was selected as a starter in fan voting, was struck on the left knee leading off Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. He was kept out of the lineup Friday night.
MLB announced Saturday that Altuve is being replaced in the starting lineup by Cleveland’s Andrés Giménez, who is making his first appearance. Toronto’s Santiago Espinal will replace Altuve on the AL roster.
Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson, who is 10-1 with a 2.96 ERA in 17 games with 81 strikeouts, is taking the place of Rodón on the NL roster, LA said in a news release. It wasn’t immediately clear why Rodón isn’t playing in the All-Star Game; he was originally added to the roster on July 12 in place of Milwaukee closer Josh Hader.
Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley, who has 100 hits and a .913 OPS this season, will replace Arenado on the NL team.
Report: Nats’ Soto turns down $440M offer
WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto expressed irritation Saturday hours after a report he turned down a record contract with the rebuilding club.
The Athletic, citing unidentified sources, reported Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year contract offer to remain with the Nationals that would have been the most lucrative in baseball history. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout signed a 12-year, $426.5 million deal in 2019.
“It feels really bad to see stuff going out like that because I’m a guy who, my side, keeps everything quiet and try to keep it to them and me,” Soto said before the Nationals played Atlanta. “They just make the decision and do what they need to do.”
Rays’ Kiermeier could miss rest of season
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier says he could miss the rest of the regular season with a left hip injury after being moved to the 60-day injured list on Saturday.
Kiermaier, a Gold Glove-caliber outfielder, hasn’t played since July 9. He is hitting .228 with seven homers, 22 RBIs with six stolen bases in 63 games this year.
HOCKEY
Penguins trade ex-Saint Matheson to Montreal
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling from the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday in exchange for defenseman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023.
The Penguins also dealt defenseman John Marino to the New Jersey Devils for defenseman Ty Smith and a third-round pick in 2023.
Matheson, a former Dubuque Fighting Saint, had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five assists in seven playoff games. He has 49 goals and 89 assists in 417 career NHL games.
Kraken re-sign Kuhlman to 1-year deal
SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken announced Saturday that they have reached agreement with former Dubuque Fighting Saint Karson Kuhlman on a $825,000, one-year contract.
The NHL-tested forward, claimed off waivers from Boston during the inaugural season, scored two goals and added six assists in 25 games with Seattle and then played for Team USA in the men’s world championships, appearing in 10 games, playing top-six forward line minutes and notching two goals and two assists.
AUTO RACING
Truex finally wins pole for Joe Gibbs Racing
LOUDON, N.H. — Martin Truex Jr. won a pole for the first time in his three-plus seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing and will lead a Toyota-heavy top five to green at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Truex turned a lap of 127.113 mph on Saturday and won his 20th career pole. He has 12 wins with JGR since 2019.
Allgaier claims 3rd Xfinity win of season
LOUDON, N.H. — Justin Allgaier outran 2011 Daytona 500 champion Trevor Bayne on Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for third Xfinity Series victory of the season. Allgaier won all three checkered flags over his last eight races, a hot streak that started in May at Darlington Raceway and he added his second win last month at Nashville Superspeedway.
Herta breaks IndyCar streak with 2nd pole
Colton Herta posted a fast lap of 59.2698 seconds in Saturday’s qualifying at Toronto, becoming IndyCar’s first two-time pole winner this season. A different driver captured the top starting spot in each of the series’ first nine races.
CYCLING
Matthews wins 14th stage of Tour de France
MENDE, France — Michael Matthews soloed to victory on the 14th stage of the Tour de France on Saturday when defending champion Tadej Pogacar tried in vain to regain time on leader Jonas Vingegaard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.