Gonzaga is the latest No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll that has had no stability on the top line.
The Bulldogs moved up a spot to take over for Kansas, which lasted only a week at No. 1 before losing at now-No. 10 Villanova. At the time, that had marked the first time the AP poll has had five different No. 1s before New Year’s Day.
This is the eighth season to have as many as six different teams reach No. 1, though it has happened now three times in the past five years. The record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83.
Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke, Louisville and Kansas were the first five teams to hit No. 1.
Ohio State was No. 2, followed by Louisville, Duke and Kansas. Oregon, Baylor, still-unbeaten Auburn, Memphis and Villanova rounded out the top 10.
Iowa was the lone new addition at No. 25, with the Hawkeyes (9-3) cracking the poll for the first time this season after beating Minnesota, Iowa State and Cincinnati.
Rick Pitino, Adidas reach settlement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino has reached a settlement with Adidas, the Hall of Fame coach and the global sportswear company said in a joint statement Monday.
Pitino had contended in a lawsuit that Adidas “outrageously conspired” to funnel money to the family of a Louisville recruit without his knowledge and made it appear he was aware of its practices. Settlement terms were not released but the statement said all issues were resolved.
Source: Cavs to trade Clarkson to Jazz
CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers agreed Monday night to trade Jordan Clarkson to the Utah Jazz for guard Dante Exum and two future second-round draft picks, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. Cleveland will get a pick in 2022 and one in 2023, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not yet had the required conference call with the NBA to approve the swap.
FOOTBALL
Cardinals’ Murray to undergo MRI
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona rookie quarterback Kyler Murray was scheduled to have an MRI on Monday on his sore right hamstring that he injured in the team’s 27-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Murray left the game in the third quarter on Sunday and was replaced by Brett Hundley. Murray was 11 of 18 passing for 118 yards and a touchdown before the injury. He also ran for 40 yards on six carries.
Ravens to sit Jackson, 3 other starters
BALTIMORE — Quarterback Lamar Jackson will not be active for the Ravens’ regular-season finale Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of four standouts whom coach John Harbaugh said Monday would not play in Week 17.
With the Ravens having already secured home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, guard Marshal Yanda, safety Earl Thomas III and defensive tackle Brandon Williams will join Jackson as inactive players Sunday. Running back Mark Ingram II, who suffered a calf strain Sunday, also will not play as he recovers from the injury.
Seahawks could reunite with Lynch
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks could be reuniting with former star running back Marshawn Lynch, coach Pete Carroll said during his radio show on Monday. Carroll said Lynch was flying to Seattle and would undergo a physical Monday. Seattle is in desperate need of running backs after Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) both suffered season-ending injuries in Sunday’s 27-13 loss to Arizona.
Redskins’ Haskins to miss rest of season
Dwayne Haskins’ rookie season is over because of an ankle injury. Interim coach Bill Callahan on Monday ruled Haskins out for Sunday’s season finale at the Dallas Cowboys. The first-rounddraft pick sprained his left ankle on the first play of the second half during an overtime loss to the New York Giants.
BASEBALL
Source: Indians, Hernandez agree to deal
CLEVELAND — Free agent second baseman Cesar Hernandez has agreed to a one-year, $6.25 million contract with the Cleveland Indians, a person familiar with with negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday.
Hernandez, who spent the past seven seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, must past a physical this week before the deal is announced. The person who spoke on condition anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. ESPN.com was first to report the agreement.
Source: Ryu to Toronto on 4-year contract
Hyun-Jin Ryu Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to an $80 million, four-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke late Sunday night on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical after Christmas and had not been announced.
Ryu was 14-5 with a major league-best 2.32 ERA for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season.
Royals acquire Adams from Yankees
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals acquired right-hander Chance Adams from the New York Yankees for infielder Christian Perez on Monday. The 25-year-old Adams spent last season with the Yankees and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, going 1-1 with a save and an 8.53 ERA for New York.
HOCKEY
NBC Sports suspends Roenick for comments
Former NHL forward Jeremy Roenick was suspended indefinitely by NBC Sports on Monday for his inappropriate comments about coworkers.
Roenick made a series of questionable remarks about fellow hockey broadcasters Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter during a recent appearance on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast. An NBC Sports spokesman said the suspension is without pay and the network would have no further comment at this time.
On the podcast, Roenick discussed a vacation to Portugal with his wife and Tappen where he made repeated references to the NBC Sports anchor’s appearance and joked about the possibility of the three of them having sex together.