Vikings Dolphins Football
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Patrick Jones II (91) celebrates after sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater during the second half Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Vikings won, 24-16.

 Lynne Sladky The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell sat for a minute in his office space in the visitor’s locker room after his team’s sweat-it-out victory in Miami, reflecting on which performances by the defense he wanted to highlight in his postgame address to the players.

The names kept popping in his head: Patrick Peterson, Harrison Smith, Za’Darius Smith, Danielle Hunter, Dalvin Tomlinson. He decided to scrap the script.

