CHICAGO — Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo was held out of the starting lineup Sunday because of tightness in his back.
Rizzo left Saturday’s 7-2 loss to Washington in the fifth inning. Rizzo has a history of back issues, but manager Joe Maddon says the tightness is in a different spot this time.
The Cubs are off today before beginning a three-game series at the New York Mets on Tuesday night.
Chicago also placed reliever Derek Holland on the 10-day injured list and recalled infielder David Bote from Triple-A Iowa before Sunday’s game against the Nationals.
Holland is out with a bruised left wrist. He got struck by a comebacker during Wednesday’s 12-11 victory against San Francisco.
Indians’ Ramírez out with broken hand
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians have been dealt a major blow at the worst time possible. Third baseman José Ramírez, whose hitting tear has aligned with Cleveland’s surge in the standings, needs surgery on his broken right hand and will be sidelined indefinitely as the Indians try to catch Minnesota in the AL Central or capture an AL wild-card berth.
Ramírez was placed on the injured list Sunday with a fractured hamate bone, an injury that typically takes more than a month to heal. He was removed from Saturday’s game in the first inning after swinging at a pitch.
Sandoval to have season-ending surgery
OAKLAND, Calif. — San Francisco third baseman Pablo Sandoval will undergo season-ending Tommy John reconstructive surgery on his right elbow. The procedure is likely Sept. 3 or 4 in Los Angeles and will be done by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who evaluated the 2012 World Series MVP on Wednesday and determined he needed the procedure on his ulnar collateral ligament.
FOOTBALL
Bears beat Colts in exhibition game
INDIANAPOLIS — Despite both teams sitting all of their starters, including Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, the Chicago Bears used their second defensive touchdown to take the lead for good late in the third quarter en route to a 27-17 victory Saturday night in NFL preseason action.
Trailing 10-0 early in the second quarter, safety Deon Bush ripped the ball out of the air from rookie tight end Hale Hentges got up and scored on a 91-yard interception return. After two field goals from Eddy Pineiro made it 17-13, linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe returned a fumble 22 yards to give the Bears a 20-17 lead. Chicago closed out the scoring with a 17-yard TD pass from Tyler Bray to Jesper Horsted.
Bray was 11 of 16 with 136 yards and Ryan Nall had two carries for 73 yards.
Falcons bring in Walsh to compete for job
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — With just a few days left in the preseason, the Atlanta Falcons have brought in former Pro Bowler Blair Walsh to compete for their kicking job.
Walsh was at practice Sunday and will get a shot at beating out Giorgio Tavecchio, who has made only four of eight field goal attempts in exhibition games.
Raiders place Martin on IR
ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders have placed running back Doug Martin on injured reserve and signed former Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget.
The team also announced Sunday it has signed linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams and released long snapper Andrew DePaola.
No. 8 Florida rallies to beat Miami
ORLANDO, Fla. — Feleipe Franks made up for three inexcusable turnovers by accounting for three touchdowns, doing just enough to help No. 8 Florida beat Miami, 24-20, Saturday night in the opening game of the college football season. Franks threw for 254 yards and two scores and ran for another as the Gators won for just the second time in their last nine meetings with the Hurricanes.
GOLF
Jobe shoots 63 to win Boeing Classic
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Brandt Jobe rallied from seven strokes down, shooting a final-round 9-under 63 Sunday to win the Boeing Classic for his second PGA Tour Champions title. Jobe finished at 18 under, three shots ahead of Tom Pernice Jr., who shot a final-round 65.
Jobe’s come-from-behind victory spoiled a bid by Fred Couples to win his hometown tournament.
Van Rooyen nets 1st European Tour title
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Erik van Rooyen birdied the final hole to win his first European Tour title at the Scandinavian Invitation on Sunday.
The South African carded a 6-under 64 in the final round at Hills Golf & Sports Club to finish 19 under and a shot ahead of England’s Matt Fitzpatrick (64).
Ko wins CP Women’s Open by 5 shots
AURORA, Ontario — Top-ranked Jin Young Ko closed with an 8-under 64 on Sunday to win the CP Women’s Open by five shots over Nicole Broch Larsen.
The South Korean pulled away with six birdies on the back nine to finish the tournament at 26-under 262. Defending champion Brooke Henderson of Canada (69) finished seven shots off the lead in a tie for third place with American Lizette Salas (64).
AUTO RACING
Sato wins IndyCar stop at World Wide
MADISON, Ill. — Takuma Sato held off Ed Carpenter to win the IndyCar race Saturday night at World Wide Technology Raceway. Sato won by 0.399 seconds. Tony Kaanan was third, followed by Santino Ferrucci and Simon Pagenaud.
Sato’s second victory of the season comes on the heels of his highly scrutinized move on the first lap at Pocono last week that helped trigger a major accident.
BOWMANVILLE, Ontario — Brett Moffitt led 45 of 64 laps of Sunday’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on his way to a second straight win in the NASCAR Truck Series playoffs.
Moffitt won last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway and the back-to-back victories give him four for the season and 11 for his career. Alex Tagliani finished 5.16 seconds behind for second, and Ben Rhodes came in third.