Khris Middleton scored 21 points, Bobby Portis added 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and 10 rebounds off the bench and the Milwaukee Bucks won at Orlando, 124-87, on Sunday to end a three-game losing streak.
Milwaukee was again without star Giannis Antetokounmpo, but it mattered little as Middleton shot 8 of 13 from the field and added eight rebounds and five assists to help the Bucks lead wire to wire. Middleton also hit two 3-pointers to give him 1,000 for his NBA career.
Milwaukee shot 48.9% and made 19 3-pointers to beat the Magic for the sixth straight time — five of those wins coming in Orlando. The Magic shot 37.2% and hit only 8 of 36 3s.
Jrue Holiday added 12 points, five rebounds and seven assists for Milwaukee, which never saw its lead dip below 13 points in the second half. Milwaukee pulled its starters early in the fourth period and extended its lead to as much as 37 late.
Timberwolves 121, Bulls 117 — At Minneapolis: Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points and 12 rebounds, D’Angelo Russell scored 27 points and Minnesota beat Chicago. Two days after his first 50-point game, Zach LaVine scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half as Chicago tried to mount a comeback. LaVine was 13 of 28 from the field and 4 of 12 from 3-point territory.
Celtics 105, Nuggets 87 —At Denver: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown fueled a 31-3 run that helped Boston put the skids on the NBA’s hottest team. The Nuggets had won eight straight.
Pelicans 116, Cavaliers 109 — At Cleveland: Zion Williamson scored 38 points and Brandon Ingram had 27 points and eight assists in rallying New Orleans past Cleveland.
Spurs 119, Mavericks 117 — At Dallas: DeMar DeRozan hit the tiebreaking jumper with 0.5 seconds left, giving him 27 of his 33 points in the second half and lifting San Antonio past Dallas. Dejounte Murray scored 25 points as the Spurs stopped a season-long five-game losing streak while avoiding the first season sweep by their Texas rival in the 41-year history of the Dallas franchise.
Hawks 105, Hornets 101 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 32 points on a career-high eight 3-pointers and Atlanta rallied to beat Charlotte without Trae Young.
Pacers 132, Grizzlies 125 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Caris LeVert scored 34 points, Malcolm Brogdon and Donantas Sabonis fell just short of triple-doubles and Indiana held off Memphis.
Pelicans 116, Cavaliers 109 — At Cleveland: Zion Williamson scored 38 points and Brandon Ingram had 27 points and eight assists in rallying New Orleans over injury-plagued Cleveland.