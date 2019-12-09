Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and the Baltimore Ravens became the AFC’s first team to clinch a playoff berth following a 24-17 win at Buffalo on Sunday.
Baltimore extended its franchise-best winning streak to nine and improved to 11-2, its best record through 13 games in team history. With the win, the Ravens can also clinch the AFC North title should the Pittsburgh Steelers lose or tie in their game at Arizona later in the day.
Jackson finished 16 of 25 for 145 yards and appeared to blow open the game by putting the Ravens up 24-9 following a 4-yard touchdown pass to Willie Snead with 9:49 left.
Buffalo’s Josh Allen responded with a seven-play, 78-yard touchdown drive capped by his 3-yard pass to Cole Beasley, who dived inside the left pylon. The same two then hooked up on a 2-point conversion.
Steelers 23, Cardinals 17 — At Glendale, Ariz.: Diontae Johnson ran for an 85-yard touchdown on a punt return and caught a pass for another score to lead Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh’s defense had three crucial interceptions in the second half — two by Joe Haden and another by T.J. Watt — to end Arizona drives, including two that had ventured into Steelers’ territory.
49ers 48, Saints 46 — At New Orleans: Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 349 yards and four touchdowns, and Robbie Gould kicked a 30-yard field goal as time expired for San Francisco.
Buccaneers 38, Colts 35 — At Tampa, Fla.: Jameis Winston threw for 456 yards and four touchdowns, helping the Buccaneers rally to beat the reeling Colts.
Falcons 40, Panthers 20 — At Atlanta: Matt Ryan threw the longest touchdown pass of his career, a 93-yarder, and became the 10th quarterback in NFL history to reach 50,000 yards.
Broncos 38, Texans 24 — At Houston: Rookie Drew Lock threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns, Kareem Jackson had an interception and returned a fumble 70 yards for a touchdown against his former team.
Browns 27, Bengals 19 — At Cleveland: Nick Chubb ran for 106 yards — 99 after halftime — and Baker Mayfield and Kareem Hunt had rushing touchdowns for Cleveland.
Jets 22, Dolphins 21 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Sam Ficken kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired after New York benefited from a pass interference call determined by the league’s officiating office.
Chargers 45, Jaguars 10 — At Jacksonville, Fla.: Philip Rivers threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns, including an 84-yarder to Austin Ekeler that was the longest completion of the quarterback’s 16-year NFL career, to end a three-game skid.
Titans 42, Raiders 21 — At Oakland, Calif.: Ryan Tannehill threw for 391 yards and three touchdowns, Derrick Henry ran for two scores as Tennessee won its fourth straight game.