Brewers Yankees Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Tyrone Taylor celebrates with Willy Adames after they defeated the New York Yankees, 9-2, on Saturday in New York. The Yankees honored their 1998 title team before the game.

 Adam Hunger The Associated Press

NEW YORK — After honoring their historic 125-win championship team of 1998, the New York Yankees gave another performance that showed how far the franchise has fallen.

Jonathan Loáisiga allowed a go-ahead homer to No. 9 hitter Tyrone Taylor to start a three-run eighth inning Saturday and the Yankees fell two games below .500 with a 9-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

