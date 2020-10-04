GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey and wide receiver Allen Lazard have gone on injured reserve after both players got hurt in a victory over the New Orleans Saints.
Kirksey left the 37-30 triumph in the first half with a pectoral injury Lazard played throughout the game and had a career-best performance with six catches for 146 yards and a touchdown.
But the 2018 undrafted free agent from Iowa State showed up on the injury report this week. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said this week that Lazard hurt his core at some point during the game.
The injured reserve designation means that Kirksey and Lazard must sit out at least three weeks. The Packers (3-0) host the Atlanta Falcons (0-3) on Monday night and then have an off week.
Going on injured reserve represents the latest misfortune for Kirksey, the main offseason addition to Green Bay’s defense.
Kirksey played all 16 games each of his first four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, but a hamstring injury limited him to seven games in 2018 and a torn pectoral muscle caused him to play just two games last year.
Inside linebacker is one area where the Packers don’t have much depth. With Kirksey hurt Sunday, the Packers inside linebacker who played the most snaps was Ty Summers, whose only previous NFL regular-season experience had come on special teams.
Lazard’s absence could leave the Packers without their top two receivers for the Falcons game. Davante Adams missed the Saints game with a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable for Monday, though he has practiced on a limited basis all week.
Colts activate Burton, place Pittman on IR
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts activated tight end Trey Burton on Saturday and put rookie receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on injured reserve. They also promoted receiver Marcus Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster.
Burton went on injured reserve in early September with a calf injury. He returned to practice Wednesday and coach Frank Reich said Friday no decision had been made on whether Burton would return to face Chicago — he played for the Bears the past two seasons.
Raiders fined $500K for COVID violation
The Las Vegas Raiders have been fined $50,000 for allowing an unauthorized team employee into the locker room following a game this season. A person familiar with the punishment told The Associated Press on Saturday that the fine was issued for violating COVID-19 protocols following a win over New Orleans on Sept. 21.
BASEBALL
Former Dodgers ace Perranoski dies at 84
LOS ANGELES — Ron Perranoski, the left-handed ace of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen who helped them win a pair of World Series championships in the 1960s, has died. He was 84. He died Friday night at his home in Vero Beach, Florida, of complications from a long illness, his sister Pat Zailo told The Associated Press on Saturday. Perranoski is the third former Dodgers player to die in a week, along with outfielders Jay Johnstone and “Sweet” Lou Johnson.
SCOTTSALE, Ariz. — The unoccupied vehicle of a former professional baseball player sought in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend in a Phoenix suburb was found Saturday found near Flagstaff in northern Arizona, police said.
Police have probable cause to arrest 37-year-old Charles Haeger on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault in the fatal shooting Friday, a Scottsdale Police Department spokesman said. The victim’s identity was not released.
Haeger was a pitcher drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2001, and he played 83 innings in the major leagues with the Boston, Seattle and Los Angeles Dodges organizations.
NEW YORK — The name of the former baseball commissioner who never had a Black player in the majors during his long reign is being pulled off all future MVP plaques after more than 75 years. Kenesaw Mountain Landis won’t be depicted on the annual awards presented by the Baseball Writers’ Association of the America, the group said Friday. The decision came after 89% of its membership voted this week for removal.
AUTO RACING
Power goes wire-to-wire for IndyCar win
INDIANAPOLIS — Will Power won the pole, then led every lap of Saturday’s Harvest GP on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and held off hard-charging Colton Herta by 0.839 seconds. The Australian driver earned his fourth win for Team Penske on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile course. He’s won two of the last four IndyCar races and has 39 in his career.
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Justin Haley stormed into the second round of the Xfinity Series playoffs with a win Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway, his third superspeedway victory of the season. Haley, who in 2019 won the Cup race in July at Daytona, has three career Xfinity Series victories, all this season, all on superspeedways. He won at Talladega in June, Daytona in August and then again Saturday at Talladega.
HOCKEY
Knights ink Lehner to 5-year extension
The Vegas Golden Knights re-signed Robin Lehner on Saturday to a $25 million, five-year contract that makes him their goaltender of the present and future.
Lehner’s deal carries a $5 million annual salary cap hit and runs through the 2024-25 season. Committing to Lehner makes it likely Vegas will at some point move on from face of the franchise Marc-Andre Fleury, who took the team to the Stanley Cup Final in 2018 in its inaugural season.
GOLF
JACKSON, Miss — Sergio Garcia made it look as simple as closing his eyes and waking up to a share of the 54-hole lead, keeping a clean card on his way to a 6-under 66 and a three-way tie at the top Saturday in the Sanderson Farms Championship. In his debut at the Country Club of Jackson with its pure, fast greens, Garcia stuck to his routine of closing his eyes over putts to get a better feel. He converted most of his chances to share the lead with J.T. Poston and Cameron Davis.