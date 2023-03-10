TACOMA, Wash. — Former NBA star Shawn Kemp acted in self-defense when he exchanged gunfire in a Washington parking lot while trying to retrieve a stolen cell phone and other items, his attorneys said Thursday. Kemp, 53, was arrested by Tacoma police Wednesday for investigation of a drive-by shooting but was released from jail Thursday afternoon without charges having been filed. The Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office said it would not file charges pending further investigation. “We’re grateful they didn’t rush to judgment,” said Seattle criminal defense lawyer Tim Leary, who is representing Kemp. In a written statement, another Kemp attorney, W. Scott Boatman, said Kemp’s vehicle was broken into Tuesday night and several items were taken — including an iPhone. Kemp tracked the phone’s location to an occupied car at the Tacoma Mall, and when Kemp confronted the individuals inside, they shot at him, and he returned fire, Boatright said. Tacoma police said they recovered a gun at the scene.
Doncic MRI shows no significant issues
Luka Doncic had an MRI that showed no significant issues with his bothersome left thigh, easing some concerns for the Dallas Mavericks that the All-Star might miss major time as they push for a playoff spot, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said Thursday.
Ewing out as Georgetown coach
WASHINGTON — Patrick Ewing was fired as men’s basketball coach at Georgetown on Thursday after the latest in a series of rough seasons at the school he led to a national championship as a player in the 1980s. The school announced that that it “has begun a national search for new leadership.”
Cal fires Fox after worst season
BERKELEY, Calif. — California men's basketball coach Mark Fox was fired Thursday following the worst season in school history. The Golden Bears finished 3-29 in Fox's fourth season as coach following a 69-52 loss Wednesday in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament against Washington State. Cal set a school record for most losses and worst winning percentage.
Vikings’ Cine could be ready for OTAs
EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine could participate in spring practices, less than eight months after a badly broken lower left leg cut short his rookie season. Coach Kevin O’Connell said Thursday that Cine has made remarkable progress through the rehabilitation process for the compound fracture he suffered in London on Oct. 2. Cine was hurt while blocking for a punt return in Minnesota’s game against New Orleans. The first-round draft pick out of Georgia needed surgery and remained in London the week after the game, until he was cleared to fly home.
Texans lose 5th-round draft pick
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans lost their pick in the fifth round of this year’s draft and must pay a $175,000 fine for a salary cap reporting violation involving Deshaun Watson, the NFL announced Thursday. SOCCER
Split verdict for ex-Fox execs in bribe case
NEW YORK — A former Fox executive was convicted Thursday of paying tens of millions of dollars in bribes to nab broadcasting rights to the World Cup and other top soccer matches. A second ex-executive was acquitted. A Brooklyn federal jury deliberated four days before returning the verdicts. Hernan Lopez, the former CEO of Fox International Channels, was convicted. Carlos Martinez, who headed the Latin America affiliate, was acquitted.
