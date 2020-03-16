University of Maryland-Baltimore County players celebrate their 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the 2018 NCAA men’s college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C. This season’s tournament, like all before them, would’ve been filled with dozens of legends-in-the-making and diamonds in the rough — with teams that overcame adversity to get this far and superfans who inspired the country every bit as much as their team. But the NCAA canceled the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.