Northwestern Wisconsin Basketball
Northwestern’s Boo Buie drives by Wisconsin’s Chucky Hepburn during the first half Sunday in Madison, Wis.

 Morry Gash The Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Boo Buie scored 13 points, Brooks Barnhizer had a clutch blocked shot in the final minute, and Northwestern defeated Wisconsin, 54-52, on Sunday night.

The Wildcats swept the season series with Wisconsin for the first time since the 1995-96 season.

