MONCTON, New Brunswick — Minnesota freshman Jimmy Snuggerud had a goal and three assists and the United States beat Finland 6-2 on Saturday to win Group B in the world junior hockey championship.
The Americans will face Germany — the fourth-place team in Group A — in the quarterfinals Monday. The U.S. was 3-1 in the group.
“We’re going to have a strong competition with Germany,” Snuggerud said. “We can’t take them lightly.”
In the other quarterfinals, the Group A champion Czech Republic will face Switzerland, Canada will meet Slovakia, and Finland will play Sweden. Also, Latvia and Austria will meet in a best-of-three relegation round.
Luke Hughes and Logan Cooley each had a goal and an assist for the United States, Chaz Lucius, Rutger McGroarty and Lane Hutson also scored and Trey Augustine made 29 saves. Former Dubuque Fighting Saints standout Kenny Connors plays for USA Hockey.
Lenni Hameenaho had a goal and an assist for Finland. Joakim Kemell also scored.
In Group A in Halifax, the Czech Republic beat Germany, 8-1; and Canada topped Sweden, 5-1.
FRISCO, Texas — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday, months before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.
The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of $3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL.
Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is third on the team with 37 points (25 assists, 12 goals). His plus-23 rating is the best for the Stars and ranks second in the NHL.
CHICAGO — Erik Karlsson extended his point streak to a franchise-record 13 games, and the San Jose Sharks beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks, 5-2, on Sunday night.
Jonah Gadjovich, Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Alexander Barabanov scored in the second period for San Jose, which had dropped three in a row and six of seven overall. Timo Meier and Evgeny Svechnikov added third-period goals.
Patrick Kane and Sam Lafferty scored for Chicago in the opener of a seven-game homestand. The last-place Blackhawks have lost four straight and 12 of 13 overall.
BASKETBALL
MILWAUKEE — Rui Hachimura had 26 points, Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 and the Washington Wizards defeated the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks, 118-95, on Sunday night for their season-best fifth consecutive victory.
The scuffling Bucks played without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out due to left knee soreness. Antetokounmpo is averaging 38 points and 14.6 rebounds over his last six games, which included a 43-point, 20-rebound effort in Friday night’s win over Minnesota that snapped Milwaukee’s four-game losing streak. Jrue Holiday also missed the game with an illness, and Khris Middleton sat out for the eighth consecutive game due to right knee soreness.
Daniel Gafford had 17 points for the Wizards (17-21). Bobby Portis led Milwaukee with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight.
De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points, while Malik Monk scored 18 providing a spark off the Sacramento bench.
