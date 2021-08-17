Jonathan India homered and drove in five runs, Wade Miley threw seven shutout innings and the Cincinnati Reds beat Chicago, 14-5, on Monday night in Cincinnati, handing the free-falling Cubs their 12th straight loss.
Joey Votto, the 37-year-old Cincinnati first baseman who has been on a tear since the All-Star break, got the 2,000th hit of his career, a solid single in the seventh. Votto came up again later in the inning and drove in a run with another base hit during an eight-run Reds outburst.
Miley (10-4) allowed four hits and struck out seven as the second-place Reds won for the ninth time in 13 games and moved within 7 1/2 games of idle Milwaukee in the NL Central.
Following a huge selloff at the trade deadline last month, the Cubs have lost 12 in a row for the first time since 2012.
India’s two-out drive into the upper deck in the fourth scored Miley and gave the Reds a 2-0 lead. Aristides Aquino and Tucker Barnhart also slammed two-run homers.
Cincinnati’s outburst in the seventh was highlighted by India’s bases-loaded double, his third hit of the night.
Cubs right-hander Justin Steele (2-2), making his second major league start, allowed five hits and two runs over four innings.
Chicago scored five runs off two Reds relievers in the eighth, but Jeff Hoffman retired the side in order in the ninth.
Braves 12, Marlins 2 — At Miami: Freddie Freeman and Adam Duvall homered in a seven-run fourth inning, and surging Atlanta beat Miami.
Freeman also singled twice while Ozzie Albies had three hits and three RBIs for the NL East-leading Braves, who have won four straight and 11 of 13.
Trailing, 2-1, Atlanta broke it open against Miami starter Braxton Garrett (1-2) and reliever Paul Campbell in the fourth. Freeman’s three-run blast off Campbell made it 5-2. Austin Riley doubled and scored on Dansby Swanson’s RBI single.
Duvall, who rejoined Atlanta in a trade from Miami on July 30, then drove Campbell’s curveball into the left-field seats. The two-run shot was his 27th homer of the season.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 2, Angels 1 — At New York: Gerrit Cole pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning and struck out nine in his return from the COVID-19 injured list, Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer and New York beat Los Angeles.
New York has won 10 of 13 and pulled within two games of Boston for an AL wild-card spot. The Yankees open a three-game series against the Red Sox with a day-night doubleheader today.
Cole (11-6) went 5 2/3 innings, the only damage against him coming on Justin Upton’s homer in the first. The Yankees’ ace walked just one batter and threw 90 pitches, reaching 100 mph in his first appearance since allowing eight runs to Tampa Bay on July 29.
The right-hander tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 3 and had mild symptoms. He showed ill effects Monday.
Gallo hit his 29th homer in the first inning against José Suarez (5-6), a drive into the second deck in right field. Gallo has four homers with New York since being acquired July 29 from Texas.
Rays 9, Orioles 2 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Brett Phillips had an inside-the-park homer, Brandon Lowe went deep twice, and AL East-leading Tampa Bay handed Baltimore its 12th consecutive loss.
Baltimore has been outscored, 113-36, during the skid. The Orioles dropped 14 in a row from May 18-31.
Kevin Kiermaier and Mike Brosseau also homered for the Rays, who are 12-1 against the Orioles this season. Tampa Bay has outscored Baltimore, 103-51, and has had nine runs or more in eight of the games.
Josh Fleming (10-6) followed opener Collin McHugh and gave up two runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings.
McHugh struck out one over two perfect innings. He has not allowed an earned run in 16 consecutive appearances, spanning a team-record 32 straight innings.