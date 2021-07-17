CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Former Illinois football star Bobby Roundtree, who was paralyzed from the waist down in a swimming accident two years ago, died Friday, the university said. He was 23.
Illinois said Roundtree, a Florida native, died in the Tampa area where he was living. The cause of death was not immediately known.
Roundtree played two seasons for the Illini, starting as a freshman and becoming one of the top pass rushers in the Big Ten as a sophomore in 2018. He had 11.5 sacks in his two seasons.
On May 18, 2019, Roundtree was home in Florida when he suffered a spinal cord injury jumping off a boat. He was unable to move his legs after the accident.
“From his first day on campus, Bobby was a leader. His work ethic, competitive fire, and drive for excellence set him apart,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement. “Following his tragic accident, those same qualities allowed him to tackle his new challenges with the same vigor and determination that we had seen on the football field. In so doing, he continued to bring light and inspiration to the lives of those around him — and, in fact, to so many people who had never had the pleasure of meeting him.”
Roundtree never walked again, but as recently as Monday posted a video on Twitter of himself working to stand with assistance in a rehab facility.
Sherman charged with 5 misdemeanors
SEATTLE — Former Seattle Seahawk Richard Sherman has been charged with five misdemeanors, including driving under the influence, endangering roadway workers, resisting arrest and domestic-violence-related counts of malicious mischief and criminal trespass. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s office filed the charges Friday morning.
Sherman, 33, of Maple Valley, a former Seahawks standout cornerback and an NFL free agent, was arrested early Wednesday after crashing into a highway construction site and then reportedly attempting to force entry into his in-laws’ Redmond residence. A judge Thursday ordered him released.
NFL suspends Saints’ Onyemata 6 games
NEW ORLEANS — Saints starting defensive tackle David Onyemata has been given a six-game suspension after being notified by the NFL he tested positive for a banned substance and hand the player said in a social media post Friday morning.
Onyemata said on social media that he suspected the test result stemmed from his use of a supplement that he mistakenly believed was permissible under league rules.
BASEBALL
MLB places Nationals’ Castro on leave
WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro was placed on administrative leave Friday by Major League Baseball under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.
The leave was imposed under the policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015 and can be the initial step leading to a longer suspension. The administrative leave — during which a player is paid but cannot play for up to seven days — has been extended for players under the policy in the past while MLB investigates an allegation.
White Sox activate LHP Aaron Bummer from IL
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox reinstated reliever Aaron Bummer from the 10-day injured list and recalled right-hander Reynaldo López from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
The AL Central leaders also optioned relievers Matt Foster and Jace Fry to their top farm club.
Bummer, 27, had been sidelined by a strained right hamstring. The left-hander is 1-4 with a 3.26 ERA and two saves in 32 games heading into Friday night’s series opener against Houston.
BASKETBALL
Love out, U.S. adding McGee, Johnson
Kevin Love has withdrawn from the Olympics because of a right calf injury, forcing the U.S. basketball team to replace two players on its roster. Veteran center JaVale McGee and Spurs guard Keldon Johnson will be added to the 12-man Olympics roster, a person with knowledge of the details said Friday.
CYCLING
Mohoric wins stage after police search room
LIBOURNE, France — Matej Mohoric put a finger to his mouth then made a zipping-the-lips gesture before he crossed the finish line. Two days after police searched his hotel room at the Tour de France, the Slovenian champion had a message to his critics.
Mohoric, who rides for the Bahrain Victorious team, made his move with 16 miles left in Stage 19 and produced a tremendous individual effort after spending the day at the front.
His victory brought relief to his team, which was raided as part of a doping investigation. The Marseille prosecutor in charge of the case said a preliminary investigation targeting the team was opened on July 3 “for acquisition, transport, possession, import of a substance or method prohibited for use by an athlete without medical justification.”