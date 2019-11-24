CLEVELAND — Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was fined $50,000 by the NFL for his involvement in a brawl that began when Browns defensive end Myles Garrett hit him over the head with a helmet.
Rudolph was one of 33 players fined by the league Saturday.
Garrett was indefinitely suspended by the league for ripping off Rudolph’s helmet and using it “as a weapon” in the final seconds of Cleveland’s 21-7 win over Pittsburgh last week. Garrett’s appeal was denied earlier this week, when he told appeals officer James Thrash that Rudolph used a racial slur against him.
Rudolph wrestled with Garrett and attempted to pull off the Pro Bowler’s helmet before charging at him and then being struck on the top of the head.
Earlier this week, Rudolph said “there’s no acceptable excuse,” for his behavior.
The league also fined the Steelers and Browns $250,000 apiece. They play again Dec. 1 in Pittsburgh.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State says senior defensive end Jonathon Cooper will seek another year of eligibility because of an ankle injury that limited his playing time this season.
The senior captain missed the first four games because of the injury, which required surgery. He has played in just three games. He could play in one more game this season and still pursue the extra year of eligibility.
BYRON, Ill. — A former player is suing his northern Illinois high school, its football coaches, administrators and a former teammate over alleged hazing, including an incident in which he and other players were forced to run naked across a field.
The Rockford Register Star reports that the former Byron High School player contends in his lawsuit there is a culture of “long standing, systemic, ritualized” hazing and bullying in the football program.
The players were suspended after taking part in an October 2018 “Oreo Run,” in which students ran across a football field with cookies wedged in their rear ends.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Protesters wearing the colors of both Harvard and Yale staged a sit-in at midfield of Yale Bowl during halftime of the 136th edition of the annual football rivalry known as The Game. Most left after about an hour when they were escorted off by police; a handful who remained were told by police they were under arrest.
A few dozen protesters initially trickled onto the field as the Yale band finished performing its halftime routine. They held up banners asking the schools’ presidents to divest from the fossil fuel industry, while other signs raised issues of Puerto Rican debt and the treatment of the Uighurs.
Largely of college age but with a few older protesters mixed in, the group chanted: “Hey Hey! Ho Ho! Fossil fuels have got to go!” One banner read “This is an emergency.”
BASKETBALL
SALT LAKE CITY — Minutes after the end of an NBA game Friday nigbt, the Utah Jazz’s home arena was evacuated because of a suspicious package.
Most fans had already left the building Friday night when players, coaches and reporters were instructed to leave Vivint Smart Home Arena following Utah’s 113-109 victory over the Golden State Warriors.
Not long after both coaches finished answering postgame questions from the media, a spokesman for the Jazz told reporters to head outside because of a suspicious package. Outside the arena, reporters were instructed by security to leave the premises.
Players immediately headed for the exits to get in their cars, or the Warriors’ team bus. Jazz center Rudy Gobert was still in his uniform as he left.
BASEBALL
HOUSTON — Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick had shoulder surgery and is expected to be fully recovered by the start of spring training.
General Manager Jeff Luhnow announced Saturday that Reddick had an arthroscopic procedure on his left shoulder AC joint on Friday.
The 32-year-old Reddick batted .275 with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 56 RBIs in 141 games last season. He finished third among American League right fielders in defensive runs saved with nine.
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs acquired pitcher Jharel Cotton from the Oakland Athletics on Saturday for $100,000. The 27-year-old right-hander missed the 2018 season because of an elbow injury during spring training that required Tommy John surgery. Cotton is 11-10 with a 4.95 ERA in 29 career games, all starts, for Oakland in 2016-17
Cotton was designated for assignment by Oakland on Wednesday.
GOLF
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Jon Rahm moved into a strong position to win the Race to Dubai title after shooting 6-under 66 in the third round of the season-ending World Tour Championship to tie the lead with Mike Lorenzo-Vera on Saturday.
Lorenzo-Vera bogeyed the 18th hole for the second straight day to shoot 69 and drop into a share of the lead with Rahm, who needs to finish first or second to stand a chance of becoming European No. 1 for the first time.
They are 15 under par overall, two strokes ahead of Rory McIlroy (65) and four clear of fourth-place Tommy Fleetwood (70) — another Race to Dubai contender.
TENNIS
MADRID — Canada reached its first Davis Cup final after beating Russia, 2-1, on Saturday.
In the decisive doubles, Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov beat Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5). The Canadians will play the final against Britain or host Spain, which met in the other semifinal.