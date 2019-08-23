WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers played their exhibition game in Canada on a shortened field out of concern for the safety of the field.
The game in Winnipeg on Thursday night was played on an 80-yard field with the goal lines starting at the 10-yard lines and no kickoffs. Teams are receiving the ball at their 15-yard line, which is located at the normal 25-yard line.
The NFL said the field passed inspection on Wednesday, but both teams had concerns about the condition of the end zones, where the goal posts for CFL games are usually located.
That led to the decision to shorten the field.
Both teams held out almost all of their starters with the Packers announcing that 33 players weren’t playing, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Raiders had been planning to sit quarterback Derek Carr and most starters even before the problems with the field.
“Never in my life, ever, have I played on an 80-yard field,” said Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead, who was one of the starters held out of the game. “It’s kind of weird just watching it.”
The Raiders decided to move one of their two home exhibition games to Winnipeg in a move that saved them $500,000 in rent at the Oakland Coliseum. The team is planning to move to Las Vegas in 2020.
Giants 25, Bengals 23 — At Cincinnati:Daniel Jones completed a difficult week with an encouraging performance, leading New York to a touchdown during a victory over Cincinnati in Zac Taylor’s first home game as head coach.
In a GQ article published Tuesday, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said he was stunned that the Giants drafted the quarterback from Duke in the first round. Mayfield tried to tamp down the comment and texted Jones to explain his remarks.
Jones got into the game on the Giants’ second series and went 9 of 11 for 141 yards the rest of the half.
Darlington, Wis., native Alex Erickson saw action on the Bengals’ offense and special teams. He finished with one carry for 6 yards, three catches for 18 and a kick return for 16 yards.
Redskins 19, Falcons 7 — At Atlanta: Rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins led Washington to three second-half scoring drives, including two set up by Atlanta’s lost fumbles while attempting to field punts, and the Redskins took a preseason win over the Falcons.
Patriots 10, Panthers 3 — At Foxborough, Mass.: Carolina quarterback Cam Newton left in the first quarter with a foot injury, adding insult to the Panthers’ loss to New England.