The St. Louis Cardinals will acquire five-time All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
The terms of the deal are unknown, but the Rockies are expected to send around $50 million in cash to the Cardinals with Arenado in exchange for a package of players. It wasn’t clear which players were involved.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Arenado would still need to agree to the trade. The 29-year-old Arenado is guaranteed $199 million over the next six years, but can opt out after this season.
Report: Cubs signing ex-Dodger Pederson
CHICAGO — Former Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Joc Pederson has agreed to a free-agent deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.
Pederson, an All-Star in 2015, figures to platoon in left field, taking over for Kyle Schwarber, who was non-tendered and signed with the Washington Nationals.
Pederson averaged 25 home runs and 57 RBIs per year between 2015-19, but struggled in 2020, hitting .190 with seven home runs and 16 RBI in 121 at-bats in the pandemic-shortened season.
Source: Indians sign former Twin Rosario
CLEVELAND — The Indians have agreed with free agent outfielder Eddie Rosario on a contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Friday night.
The Indians know the 29-year-old Rosario well as he’s spent the past six seasons with the AL Central rival Minnesota Twins. Rosario’s deal is pending the completion of a physical, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the medical tests aren’t finished.
MLB hires Griffey as senior advisor
NEW YORK — Ken Griffey Jr. has been hired as a senior adviser to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.
The Hall of Fame outfielder will work in baseball operations and on youth baseball development. He is tasked with improving diversity at amateur levels, Major League Baseball said Friday. Griffey will work as an MLB ambassador at youth initiatives and at its special events, including the postseason and the All-Star Game.
FOOTBALL
Campbell announces changes to ISU staff
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell on Friday announced changes to his football staff on Friday.
Taylor Mouser will move into an assistant coaching role, taking over leadership of the tight end unit while former graduate assistant Jake Waters will rejoin the staff as an offensive quality control assistant. Wide receivers coach Nate Scheelhaase will also serve as the Cyclones’ running game coordinator and coach the team’s running backs, taking over duties previously performed by Mick McCall, whose contract was not renewed.
BASKETBALL
Kentucky on pause for 48 hours
Kentucky says its men’s basketball game against No. 5 Texas has been canceled and all team activities have been paused for 48 hours. The school said Friday it took those steps because of a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and quarantining. The decision is consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 requirements.
HOCKEY
Korpisalo, Blue Jackets shut down Chicago
CHICAGO — Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves and Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and an assist, sending the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Former Dubuque Fighting Saint Eric Robinson also scored for Columbus.
GOLF
Hovland takes over lead at Farmers
SAN DIEGO — Viktor Hovland birdied his final hole for a 7-under 65 on Torrey Pines’ tough South Course on a rainy, miserable Friday, giving him a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Famers Insurance Open. Hovland leads a group of six at 8 under, including first-round co-leader Patrick Reed and Jon Rahm.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Dartmouth reinstates 5 sports
Dartmouth College is reinstating five sports that it eliminated and will do an external review of the athletic department’s policies, practices, and governance, after being accused of not offering equal intercollegiate participation opportunities to women as compared to men.
The Hanover, N.H., school in July announced that it was getting rid of women’s and men’s swimming and diving, women’s and men’s golf, and men’s lightweight rowing to help address a projected $150 million financial deficit because of the coronavirus pandemic and give them more flexibility in admissions.