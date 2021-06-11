IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced Thursday the creation of a pilot program to expand beer and wine sales at athletic facilities.
Beginning this fall, beer and wine will be available for purchase throughout Kinnick Stadium, with the exception of areas immediately adjacent to the respective student section. Athletic events at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Duane Banks Field and Bob Pearl Field will also be included in the pilot program during the 2021-22 school year.
Thirty percent of net alcohol sales will be directed towards research-based initiatives developed and supported by the UI Alcohol Harm Reduction Committee, formed in 2009 to decrease high-risk drinking and the related harmful consequences.
The athletics department will also modify its parking lot hours as part of the pilot program. In the past, Iowa controlled parking lots opened for tailgating at 6 a.m. on game day, regardless of kickoff time. Beginning this fall, parking lots will open no more than six hours prior to kickoff and no earlier than 6 a.m. Parking on the night prior to football games will be limited to RVs only. There are no changes in postgame policies.
BASEBALL
White Sox 2B Madrigal out with torn hamstringCHICAGO — White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal could miss the rest of the season after tearing his right hamstring, putting another key player on the team’s injured list.
Madrigal was helped off the field after he tried to beat out a grounder in the seventh inning of Wednesday night’s 6-2 loss to Toronto. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft had been rounding into form of late, batting .365 (27-for-74) with two homers and 10 RBIs in his last 20 games.
Judge rejects effort to return All-Star Game
NEW YORK — A Manhattan judge on Thursday rejected an attempt to force Major League Baseball to return next month’s All-Star Game to Atlanta. U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Carponi ruled against a not-for-profit organization representing small businesses, saying a lawsuit had failed to proof that its members have suffered any injuries by the decision to move the game to Denver after Georgia Republicans enacted a restrictive new voting law.
FOOTBALL
Packers TE Sternberger suspended 2 games
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers reserve tight end Jace Sternberger has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. The decision by the league on Thursday means Sternberger will miss the Packers’ Sept. 12 opener at New Orleans and Sept. 20 home game against Detroit. He will be eligible to return to the active roster Sept. 21.
BASKETBALL
Bulls guard White has surgery, out 4 months
CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls guard Coby White had surgery Thursday on his left shoulder after injuring it over the weekend.
The team said White was hurt “while engaged in basketball activities away from the team” and will be reevaluated in four months. White averaged 15.1 points and 4.8 assists while starting 54 of the 69 games he played in last season.
NBA plans normal start for 2021-22 season
MIAMI — The NBA told its teams Thursday that it intends to return to a normal schedule next season, with training camps opening in late September and the regular season set to begin on Oct. 19. A memo that was sent to teams does not specify when the 2021-22 regular season will end — and that’s because it has yet to be decided if the play-in tournament will return.
SOFTBALL
Juarez leads Oklahoma to 5th title
OKLAHOMA CITY — Giselle Juarez re-emerged as the star pitcher Oklahoma needed to complement its high-powered offense, and now the Sooners are national champions again.
Juarez threw her second consecutive complete game, and Oklahoma beat Florida State, 5-1, on Thursday for its fifth Women’s College World Series title. Juarez allowed one run on two hits in the decisive Game 3.
HOCKEY
Blue Jackets promote Larsen to head coach
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Blue Jackets promoted Brad Larsen on Thursday to fill the head coaching vacancy left after Columbus parted ways with John Tortorella after six seasons. The 43-year-old Larsen, a former NHL forward who has been an assistant coach with the Blue Jackets for the past seven seasons, agreed to a three-year contract.
GOLF
Johnson strong at Palmetto Championship
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Dustin Johnson got off to a fast start Thursday at Congaree in his home-state Palmetto Championship, shooting a 6-under 65 that left him a shot behind leader Wes Roach’s solid 64.