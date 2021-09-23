Max Kepler homered twice, rookie Joe Ryan struck out a season-high 11, and the Minnesota Twins held on to beat the Chicago Cubs, 5-4, Wednesday night in Chicago.
Kepler staked the Twins to a 2-0 lead with a homer in the first inning and hit a tiebreaking drive in the fourth for his 11th multihomer game, his second time this season.
The Cubs and Twins are both 67-85, nearing the end of disappointing season. Chicago lost for the ninth time in 11 games.
Ryan (2-1), a U.S. Olympian acquired from the Tampa Bay on July 22 with minor league pitcher Drew Strotman for Nelson Cruz, limited the Cubs to three hits in five innings in his fourth major league appearance. The 25-year-old right-hander became the first pitcher in Washington Senators/Twins history with 11 strikeouts in five innings or fewer.
Ryan allowed a two-run single to Nico Hoerner in the second before retiring 10 of his final 11 batters.
Chicago’s Frank Schwindel extended his career-best hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the third.
Ryan struck out the next seven batters, including the last five on called third strikes.
Since losing to the Cubs 3-0 in his major league debut on Sept. 1, Ryan has allowed three runs while striking out 20 in 17 innings. He has a 2.45 ERA.
Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (14-7) didn’t walk a batter for the ninth time in 31 starts. However, the two homers by Kepler increased Hendricks’ home runs allowed to a career-high 31 this season.
That run loomed large because the Cubs cut the deficit to one on Ian Happ’s single and Willson Contreras’ groundout. Closer Alex Colomé struck out Trayce Thompson with runners at second and third for his 15th save in 22 chances.
The Cubs struck out 18 times, tying their season high against Pittsburgh on Sept. 2.
The Cubs finished interleague play 6-14, their first sub-.500 record since they went 9-11 in 2014.
Phillies 4, Orioles 3 — At Philadelphia: Bryce Harper threw out the tying run at the plate in the eighth inning and Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run home run to keep Philadelphia pushing in the NL East race with a win over Baltimore.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Nationals 7, Marlins 5 — At Miami: Juan Soto took over the NL batting lead, getting three hits and three RBIs to help Washington beat Miami.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rays 7, Blue Jays 1 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Austin Meadows hit a three-run homer during a six-run third inning for AL East-leading Tampa Bay (94-59), which clinched its third postseason berth in a row and seventh since 2008 for the defending AL champions.
Yankees 7, Rangers 3 — At New York: Gleyber Torres doubled home Joey Gallo for the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning, Gary Sánchez followed with a two-run homer and New York rallied past Texas for a three-game sweep heading into a divisional gauntlet.