The Rose Bowl was denied a special exemption from the state of California to allow a few hundred fans to attend the College Football Playoff semifinal Jan. 1, putting the game staying in Pasadena in serious doubt.
A person involved with organizing the game told The Associated Press the Tournament of Roses’ request was denied earlier this week.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Rose Bowl and College Football Playoff were still finalizing a plan for what to do with the game. A decision was expected before the playoff teams are selected Sunday, the person said.
If the game is moved a likely site would be AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The CFP offices are located in suburban Dallas.
Coaches and school officials with playoff contenders have complained about the Rose Bowl being unable to accommodate players’ family members because of California’s COVID-19 restrictions.
NFL fines Ravens CB Peters for spitting
CLEVELAND — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters can deny it all he wants, but the NFL thought he spit at Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry.
The league fined Peters $12, 500 on Saturday for his actions, which were followed by a back-and-forth verbal battle between the players this week.
Peters was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct despite not being penalized during Baltimore’s 47-42 win over Cleveland. TV footage caught Peters spitting in Landry’s direction at the end of the first quarter. Landry had his back turned and didn’t know what Peters had done until after the game.
Saints’ Thomas to miss rest of season
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints placed receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve on Saturday, a move that allows the Saints to give a healthy player Thomas’ active roster spot for their final three regular-season games while resting their star receiver for the playoffs.
Thomas, the 2019 AP Offensive Player of the Year, has been bothered by an ankle injury since Week 1 of the season and already had been ruled out on Friday for Sunday’s game against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. It will be the seventh time this season Thomas had been scratched from the lineup.
Steelers’ Dotson out, Conner questionable
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to try to clinch the AFC North title with a new-look offensive line.
The Steelers (11-2) ruled out rookie left guard Kevin Dotson for Monday night’s game against the Bengals (2-10-1). Dotson suffered a shoulder injury in last Sunday’s loss to Buffalo after replacing starter Matt Feiler, who was lost for the season in the same game with a pectoral injury.
Pittsburgh running back James Conner is questionable with a quad injury.
Bengals QB Allen out, Finley to start
CINCINNATI — Quarterback Brandon Allen is out for the Monday night game against the Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals said Saturday. Ryan Finley is expected to start in his place. Allen, 0-3 as a starter since rookie Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury, hurt his knee late in last week’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys and hasn’t practiced this week.
Jets activate K Ficken from injured reserve
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets activated kicker Sam Ficken from injured reserve and he is expected to play Sunday at Los Angeles against the Rams.
Ficken missed the last three games with a groin injury, an ailment that also sidelined him three other weeks earlier this season. He is 9 for 10 on field goals this season and 8 of 10 on extra points.
BASEBALL
MLB payrolls drop $2.5B during pandemic
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball payrolls plunged to $1.75 billion during the pandemic-shortened season from $4.22 billion, and the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers led with $98.6 million — the smallest for the top spender in 20 years.
Base wages for 40-man rosters tumbled to $1.54 billion, according to information sent from Major League Baseball to teams on Friday night and obtained by The Associated Press. That was down from $3.99 billion in 2019.
Prorated portions of signing bonuses totaled $120.6 million, down slightly from $122.8 million. Earned bonuses fell to $25 million from $26.9 million.
Giants’ DeSclafani to defer salary
SAN FRANCISCO — Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani agreed to defer half his $6 million salary with the San Francisco Giants. DeSclafani will receive four payments of $750,000 each in 2022 on Jan. 15, Jan. 31, Feb. 15 and March 1, according to terms of the deal announced Wednesday and obtained by The Associated Press.
BASKETBALL
NBA fines Wizards’ Bryant $45K
NEW YORK — The NBA fined Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant $45,000 for repeatedly making inappropriate contact with an official the league announced Saturday.
Bryant, who received a technical foul as part of the incident, was aggressively attempting to confront Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, who had committed a Flagrant Foul 1 against Bryant on the play.
HOCKEY
NHL looking at divisional schedules
The NHL is preparing for a pandemic-altered regular season limited to divisional play while trying to determine if the league’s seven Canadian teams will be allowed to play in their country.
Taxi squads also are coming back as part of a tentative return-to-play plan reached Friday, and at least one team won’t be opening its season at home. The San Jose Sharks will open training camp and start the regular season in Arizona, a person with knowledge of discussions told The Associated Press.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Art Berglund, whose roles with USA Hockey as an administrator spanned parts of five decades, passed away Saturday at the age of 80.
Berglund, who was part of the staff of more than 30 U.S. teams, including six Olympic squads and eight National Junior Teams, had a widespread impact on the U.S. international hockey scene since 1973.