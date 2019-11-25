Iowa has proven it can handle low-major teams.
The Hawkeyes are about to find out if they’re equipped to deal with a month-long stretch featuring nothing but heavyweights.
Redshirt freshman CJ Fredrick had a breakout game with a career-high 21 points, hitting all five of his 3s, and Iowa overwhelmed Cal Poly, 85-59, on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for its third straight win.
“He’s a complete player, and as impressed as I am with him, I’m not surprised,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said of Fredrick.
Luka Garza had 18 points with nine boards for the Hawkeyes (4-1) in their final tuneup ahead of a stretch featuring significantly tougher opponents.
Iowa plays No. 12 Texas Tech on Thursday, either Creighton or San Diego State the following day, Syracuse, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa State and Cincinnati over its next seven games. The Hawkeyes got rolled by DePaul 93-78 at home on Nov. 11, its only matchup against a fellow high major so far.
“It should be a great barometer for us,” McCaffery said of Thursday and Friday’s games, which will be played in Las Vegas.
Garza opened the second half with short banks shots on back-to-back possessions that gave Iowa a 39-25 lead, its biggest to that point. Cal Poly, which entered play ranked fourth in 3-point percentage at 45.3, hung around with three quick 3s. But Fredrick’s fifth consecutive 3-pointer became a 4-point play that made it 55-42 Iowa.
The Hawkeyes stretched out their lead at the line, where they shot 18 of 29 and Garza’s 3 with 5:15 to go put them up 74-50. Sunday was likely the last time Iowa will have such an easy go of it in the second half though.
“We’re about as ready as you could be for this (upcoming stretch),” Iowa’s Ryan Kriener said. “It’s really early in the year, and traditionally you don’t have this this early in the year.”
Tuukka Jaakkola scored 18 points for Cal Poly (1-5), which was just 3 of 22 on 3s. The Mustangs have dropped three in a row.
Iowa senior guard Jordan Bohannon sat out as a precaution due to hip soreness. Bohannon had offseason surgery on that hip, and it’s unclear if he’ll play the whole season or request a medical redshirt. Bohannon has played in four games so far, averaging seven points and two assists. Jack Nunge also didn’t play in the second half after suffering a knee injury late in the first half. McCaffery said Nunge will get an MRI. “Jordan was pretty sore. We’ll see how he does this week,” McCaffery said.
Dubuque Wahlert grad Cordell Pemsl had 10 points in 15 minutes off the bench for the Hawkeyes.
No. 2 Louisville 82, Akron 76 — At Louisville, Ky.: Ryan McMahon made two free throws with 16.8 seconds left, helping No. 2 Louisville escape Akron.
No. 7 Virginia 48, Arizona State 45 — At Uncassville, Conn.: Freshman Casey Morsell scored 19 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:02 remaining, as Virginia rallied past Arizona State to win the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.
No. 9 Kentucky 81, Lamar 56.— At Lexington, Ky.: Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Kentucky made a season-high 10 3-pointers in the win.
No. 12 Texas Tech 99, LIU-Brooklyn 66 — At Lubbock, Texas: Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey scored a career-high 27 points, and Texas Tech pulled away after trailing by a point at halftime.
No. 14 Arizona 104, Long Beach St. 67 — At Tucson, Ariz.: Nico Mannion scored 22 points, Zeke Nnaji added 21 and Arizona pulled away in the second half.
No. 15 Utah State 68, North Texas 59 — At Montego Bay, Jamaica: Alphonso Anderson scored 10 of his 19 points down the stretch, Justin Bean had a double-double, and Utah State scored the final 11 points to beat North Texas to win the Montego Bay division of the Jamaica Classic.
Florida 70, No. 18 Xavier 65 — At Charleston, S.C.: Keyontae Johnson and Andrew Nembhard had 15 points each and Florida held off Xavier in the Charleston Classic championship.
No. 23 Colorado 56, Wyoming 41— At Las Vegas: Tyler Bey had 11 points and 19 rebounds to lead Colorado. Bey, who has 22 career double-doubles and 12 in his last 19 games, accomplished the feat for the third time in four games this season.
(Women)
Northern Iowa 78, Northwest Missouri State 53 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Western Dubuque grad Rose Simon-Ressler scored 14 points on 6 of 8 shooting, and Megan Maahs pulled down a game-high seven rebounds to lead UNI.