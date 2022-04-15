MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former Iowa guard Joe Toussaint has signed with West Virginia for the 2022-23 season.
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins announced Toussaint’s signing Thursday.
Toussaint, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, started 21 of 36 games last season. He led the Hawkeyes in assists and steals and averaged 4.3 points per game.
“Joe is a really good defender who can handle and pass the ball extremely well,” Huggins said in a statement. “He is really good in transition, and what we didn’t have last year in putting pressure on the ball, he will help fix that. He’s a hard-nosed, tough guard who is experienced, playing in almost 100 career games. I know our guys will certainly enjoy playing with him, and our fans will enjoy watching him compete.”
The signing was the second announced in as many days. On Wednesday, Huggins announced the addition of junior college forward Mohamed Wague.
WR Green returns to Arizona on 1-year deal
TEMPE, Ariz. — Receiver A.J. Green is coming back to the Arizona Cardinals on a one-year deal.
The seven-time Pro Bowler played in 16 games last season, catching 54 passes for 848 yards and three touchdowns. The 33-year-old is expected to be the team’s No. 2 option next to three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins.
Willis, Corral only QBs attending NFL draft
NEW YORK — Quarterbacks Malik Willis and Matt Corral are among 21 prospects who will attend the NFL draft in Las Vegas this month.
Ohio State wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson will be there along with two more wideouts. Alabama is also sending two players: wide receiver Jameson Williams and offensive lineman Evan Neal. Georgia leads the way with three players: defensive linemen Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt and linebacker Nakobe Dean.
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who is projected as the potential No. 1 pick, is one of six defensive linemen headed to Vegas.
BASEBALL
Ramirez’s 7-year, $141 million deal official
CLEVELAND — José Ramírez’s new contract is official. His value to the Guardians hasn’t been in dispute for a long time.
The All-Star third baseman — and one of baseball’s best all-around players — signed his seven-year $141 million contract on Thursday, a day before Cleveland plays its first home opener since changing its name last year.
Pirates agree to deal with All-Star Reynolds
PITTSBURGH — No salary arbitration hearing for Bryan Reynolds this year, and that is more than fine with him.
The All-Star center fielder has agreed to a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates worth $13.5 million. The contract, announced Thursday, will pay Reynolds $6.75 million per season.
MLB average salary up 5.9% after lockout
NEW YORK — The average salary in the major leagues rebounded to $4.4 million on opening day, boosted by a frenzy of free agent signings before and after the 99-day lockout, according to a study of baseball contracts by The Associated Press.
The average of $4,414,184 was up 5.9% from the $4,167,164 at the start of last season and just below the record of $4,451,508 set in 2017, before the salary slide that angered players during the labor contract that expired last December.
BASKETBALL
Patrick Beverley fined $30K by NBA
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley was fined $30,000 by the NBA on Thursday for what the league declared “inappropriate statements,” including the “egregious use of profanity” in a media interview and social media post following the team’s play-in game victory.
Beverley was especially emotional after the Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, on Tuesday. He played the last four seasons for the Clippers and confidently predicted upon arrival in Minnesota that the Timberwolves would make the playoffs.
Bridges fined $50K for throwing mouthpiece
The NBA fined Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges $50,000 Thursday for throwing his mouthpiece into the crowd after he was ejected from Wednesday night’s play-in game loss to the Hawks in Atlanta.
After picking up two technical fouls for arguing a call, an agitated Bridges left the floor for the locker room and was heckled by a male fan in the tunnel. He then heaved his mouthpiece in that direction, hitting a young female.
HOCKEY
York, winningest NCAA hockey coach, retires
BOSTON — Boston College coach Jerry York, the Hockey Hall of Famer who won five NCAA championships and the most games in college hockey history, said Wednesday that he is retiring. York, 76, told his coaches and players that it seemed to be the right time after 28 years in Chestnut Hill and 50 in coaching overall.