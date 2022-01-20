DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points, Nikola Vucevic added 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the struggling Chicago Bulls ended the game on a 14-2 run to hold off the surging Cleveland Cavaliers, 117-104, on Wednesday night.
The Bulls steadied themselves after losing a season-high four straight and falling into a first-place tie with Miami in the Eastern Conference.
They answered in a big way when Cleveland pulled within 103-102 on a 3-pointer by former Bulls player Lauri Markkanen and free throw by Isaac Okoro.
Ayo Dosunmu nailed a 3-pointer for Chicago with just over 4 minutes remaining to start the decisive rally. Vucevic hit two 3s and a layup during that stretch, helping Chicago stop Cleveland’s season-high, five-game win streak.
Dosunmu scored 18, hitting three of Chicago’s 10 3s. Coby White added 16 points and four steals. The Bulls also scored 24 points off turnovers on the way to a win they sorely needed.
Markkanen led Cleveland with 28 points. The 7-footer from Finland made five 3s in his first game in Chicago and second against the Bulls since a sign-and-trade deal in August.
Nets 119, Wizards 118 — At Washington: Kyrie Irving scored 22 of his 30 points in the first half, and Brooklyn held off Washington when Kyle Kuzma and Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pointers in the final seconds.
Bucks 126, Grizzlies 114 — At Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 15 rebounds, and Khris Middleton scored 27 to lead Milwaukee over short-handed Memphis. Ja Morant had 33 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 29 for Memphis in the opener of a four-game road swing.
76ers 123, Magic 110 — At Philadelphia: Joel Embiid tied his career high with 50 points in just 27 minutes, leading a dominant third quarter that carried Philadelphia.
Heat 104, TrailBlazers 92 — At Miami: Caleb Martin scored 26 points, and Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 11 rebounds for short-handed Miami.
Hawks 134, Timberwolves 122 — At Atlanta: Trae Young scored 23 of his 37 points in the third quarter, sparking Atlanta’s comeback. D’Angelo Russell led Minnesota with 31 points.
Hornets 111, Celtics 102 — At Boston: LaMelo Ball had a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Charlotte. Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 28 points, Miles Bridges scored 22 and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 18 for the Hornets, who won for the ninth time in 12 games.