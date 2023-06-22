Eighteen-year-old Alyssa Thompson was among the 23 players selected Wednesday for the United States team that will defend its title at the Women’s World Cup next month.
Thompson, who has been impressive this season as a rookie for Angel City in the National Women’s Soccer League, joins veterans Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe on the roster selected by coach Vlatko Andonovski.
“We want to do something that’s never been done before. We believe in the quality of the team and the support we have and we think we have what it takes to make it possible,” Andonovski said about the opportunity to win a third straight World Cup title.
The players were introduced with a star-studded social media post that included President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Taylor Swift, Lil Wayne and Megan Thee Stallion.
Morgan, 33, and Rapinoe, 37, will be making their fourth World Cup appearances.
Defender Kelley O’Hara, 34, also earned a spot on her fourth World Cup squad as a veteran presence to shore up the backline in the absence of veteran defender and team captain Becky Sauerbrunn, who announced last week she won’t play in the World Cup because of a lingering foot injury.
The tournament kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand. The Americans are in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands and Portugal. The United States opens with Vietnam on July 22 in Auckland.
HOCKEY
Lundqvist headlines Hockey HOF class
Henrik Lundqvist is the headliner of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s goaltender-heavy class of 2023, which also includes Stanley Cup champions Tom Barrasso and Mike Vernon.
Selection committee chairman Mike Gartner announced the seven-person class Wednesday. Former NHL forward Pierre Turgeon and Canadian women’s hockey star Caroline Ouellette were the other players, while Cup-winning coach Ken Hitchcock and late executive Pierre Lacroix were picked to be inducted in the builder category.
BASKETBALL
Memphis’ Hardaway suspended 3 games
An NCAA infractions panel handed a three-game suspension to Memphis coach Penny Hardaway on Wednesday for recruiting violations tied to two in-home visits with a prospect two years ago.
The penalty follows a negotiated resolution in December that allowed the school to resolve the case and begin probation while one individual challenged the level of charges from the allegations. That turned out to be Hardaway, the former Memphis and NBA star who was charged under rules governing head-coach responsibility for conduct within their programs.
Lucas Oil Stadium to host All-Star festivities
INDIANAPOLIS — NBA All-Star weekend organizers announced Wednesday the popular Saturday night skills challenges will be held Feb. 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.
The league’s 73rd All-Star Game will be played the next day on the Indiana Pacers home court.
Nuggets’ Brown opts out of contract
DENVER — Bruce Brown is set to become a free agent after declining his $6.8 million player option with the NBA-champion Denver Nuggets, a person with knowledge of the decision said Wednesday.
Brown signed with Denver last summer and became an integral piece off the bench for the Nuggets. He can play either guard position or small forward and averaged 12 points and four rebounds in a postseason that culminated with Denver knocking off Miami in five games during the Finals to win its first NBA title.
FOOTBALL
Longtime NFL linebacker Haggans dies
PITTSBURGH — Clark Haggans, an outside linebacker who won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers during a 13-year career that included stops in Arizona and San Francisco, has died. He was 46.
Colorado State University, where Haggans starred in the late 1990s, said Haggans died on Monday. No cause of death was given.
TENNIS
Venus earns wild-card entry into Wimbledon
WIMBLEDON, England — Venus Williams is set to make her 24th appearance in the singles draw at Wimbledon after the 43-year-old American was given a wild-card entry on Wednesday.
Williams is a five-time Wimbledon singles champion and was a finalist at the grass-court major in 2017, two decades after her debut at the All England Club.
Ranked 697th, Williams beat 48th-ranked Camila Giorgi 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (6) on Monday at the Birmingham Classic. It was her first victory over a player in the top 50 in nearly four years.