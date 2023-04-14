Red Sox Rays Baseball

Tampa Bay Rays players celebrate after a win over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday in St. Petersburg, Fla. It was the team’s 13th consecutive victory to open the season, tying the major league record.

 Steve Nesius/The Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Rays tied Major League Baseball’s post-1900 record for 13 consecutive wins at a season’s start, rallying to beat the Boston Red Sox, 9-3, in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Thursday behind a seven-run fifth inning that Harold Ramirez began and capped with doubles.

Tampa Bay matched the 13-0 start of the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers. The only longer opening streak was a 20-0 start by the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association. The Rays have won all but two of the games by four or more runs and have outscored opponents 101-30 with the most runs in the big leagues and the fewest allowed.

