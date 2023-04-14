The Tampa Bay Rays tied Major League Baseball’s post-1900 record for 13 consecutive wins at a season’s start, rallying to beat the Boston Red Sox, 9-3, in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Thursday behind a seven-run fifth inning that Harold Ramirez began and capped with doubles.
Tampa Bay matched the 13-0 start of the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers. The only longer opening streak was a 20-0 start by the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association. The Rays have won all but two of the games by four or more runs and have outscored opponents 101-30 with the most runs in the big leagues and the fewest allowed.
Twins 11, Yankees 2 — At New York: Michael A. Taylor, rookie Edouard Julien and Carlos Correa hit consecutive homers in a nine-run first inning, and Minnesota routed New York.
Orioles 8, Athletics 7 — At Baltimore: Adley Rutschman led off the ninth inning with a tiebreaking homer off Trevor May, and Baltimore also got a long ball from hot-hitting Ryan Mountcastle in a victory over struggling Oakland.
Recommended for you
Tigers 3, Blue Jays 1 — At Toronto: Javier Báez was benched after a baserunning gaffe and Spencer Turnbull pitched five solid innings as Detroit avoided a three-game sweep by beating Toronto.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pirates 5, Cardinals 0 — At St. Louis: Rookie Jordan Walker’s hitting streak ended at 12 games when he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in St. Louis’ loss to Pittsburgh.
Reds 6, Phillies 2 — At Cincinnati: Wil Myers hit a pair of run-scoring singles and Cincinnati beat Philadelphia after getting swept in a three-game series at Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.