Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar has been named one of eight semifinalists for the 2019 John Mackey Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end in the country.
Kolar’s mother, the former Maria Rhomberg, is a Dubuque Wahlert grad who played volleyball at Notre Dame and was a professor of criminal law at the University of Oklahoma. Kolar’s father, Dr. Randall Kolar, is a professor and head of the hydrodynamic modeling group at Oklahoma.
Kolar is having the greatest season by a tight end in Iowa State history, leading the Big 12 in receptions (41), receiving yards (549) and receiving touchdowns (7). Kolar’s season receiving yard total is a school record by a tight end and his seven touchdowns is one shy from the school mark set by E.J. Bibbs (8) in 2014.
Among tight ends nationally, Kolar ranks fourth in touchdown catches (7), seventh in receiving yards per game (54.9) and eighth in receptions per game (4.1).
A native of Norman, Okla., Kolar has played at an All-American rate all season. His Pro Football Focus (PFF) receiving grade of 90.6% is No. 1 nationally (200 snaps) and his overall offensive grade is at 86.0%, the second-best total nationally among tight ends (200 snaps).
The Mackey Award finalists will be named on Nov. 25, and the recipient will be announced on Dec. 11.
Kolar was recently named to the College Sports Information Directors of America’s Academic All-District 6 Football Team. The CoSIDA Academic All-District Football Team recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Every all-district nominee is eligible for CoSIDA Academic All-America Football Team honors announced on Dec. 9.
Duccini helps Mavericks to league title — The NCAA Division II No. 13-ranked Minnesota State soccer team captured its fourth straight, and eighth overall, Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament championship with a 3-0 victory over No. 20 Concordia-St. Paul on Sunday. Dubuque Hempstead grad Alesha Duccini, a senior midfielder, earned a spot on the all-tournament team, and Tia Martin, a freshman from Dubuque Senior, also plays for the Mavericks.
Duccini earned first-team all-NSIC for the third consecutive season last week. This week, she was named to the all-Central Region team.
Duccini has started and played in 17 of the 21 matches for Minnesota State and has played 1,333 minutes. Duccini has scored three goals and collected two assists for eight points and has 18 goals and 18 assists for 54 points in her career. Duccini scored her first game-winning goal of the season in the NSIC Tournament semifinals against Augustana. She ranks seventh in school history with 5,987 minutes played.
The Mavericks (17-3-1) earned the No. 1 seed in the Central Region Tournament this weekend in Mankato.
Brautigam out at Cornell — Vince Brautigam will not return as Cornell College’s head football coach after leading the program for 10 seasons, director of athletics Keith Hackett announced on Tuesday. Brautigam’s teams went 42-56 since he took over in 2000. The Rams finished 4-5 this fall, including a 1-3 mark in the Midwest Conference South Division. Cornell beat Macalester, 17-14, in the Midwest Conference’s seventh-place game Saturday in Mount Vernon.
Brautigam was named Cornell’s 14th head football coach in December 2009, after directing an eight-year turnaround at the University of Dubuque (2001-08). He has compiled a 132-161 career record in 29 collegiate seasons as a head coach. His teams won nine conference championships, eight of them while at Mount Senario (1990-2000).
Roussel helps Mavericks to No. 1 — Former Hempstead football star Jack Roussell plays for the Minnesota State football team, which finished the regular season undefeated and earned the No. 1 seed for the NCAA Division II playoffs. The 6-foot-3, 285-pound redshirt sophomore plays on the offensive line for the Mavericks.