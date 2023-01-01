NEW YORK — A review by the NFL and its players association determined that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn’t need to go into concussion protocol during the team’s game against Green Bay because he wasn’t showing signs of a head injury at the time.
Tagovailoa didn’t report symptoms of a concussion until a day after his team’s Christmas Day loss to the Packers, “at which time the team medical personnel appropriately evaluated and placed Mr. Tagovailoa in the concussion protocol,” according to a joint statement released Saturday.
Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Miami’s game at New England today after suffering the concussion against Green Bay.
The 24-year-old was previously concussed in a Week 4 loss to Cincinnati on a play that knocked him unconscious and caused him to be stretchered off the field. That was four days after he was allowed to return to a game against Buffalo after he appeared disoriented following a hit.
Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that Tagovailoa is day to day as he focuses on his health.
Falcons WR Batson arrested
ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson was arrested by Atlanta police early Saturday morning and faces multiple charges after allegedly being involved in an altercation with an officer and fleeing the scene.
According to a statement provided to The Associated Press by the Atlanta Police Department, an officer observed a pickup truck speeding and failing to maintain its lane at about 2 a.m. Saturday.
The officer stopped the vehicle and observed that the driver appeared to be intoxicated. The statement said Batson resisted the efforts of the officer “and violently fought with the officer.”
BYU OL dies in construction accident
HONOLULU — Brigham Young University offensive lineman Sione Veikoso was killed in a construction accident in his hometown in Hawaii, family members said.
Veikoso, 22, died Friday after a retaining wall he was helping repair during holiday break from school collapsed, his family confirmed. The Honolulu Fire Department reported that three others were injured when the 15-foot (4.5-meter) rock wall partially fell behind a home in Kailua, which is about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northeast of Honolulu.
HOCKEY
Blue Jackets beat Blackhawks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.
Former Dubuque Fighting Saint Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a Columbus franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017.
Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in 12 games — and that was against the Blue Jackets on Dec. 23.
BASKETBALL
Pacers fend off Clippers
INDIANAPOLIS — Myles Turner scored 34 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and 10 assists, including 14 points in the final four minutes, and the Indiana Pacers held on for a 131-130 win over Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.
George scored 45 points, the most by a Clippers player this season, in his return to Indianapolis and Kawhi Leonard had 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds.
Duhawks win on the road
Ali Sabet scored 18 points and Declan Ciurlik added 13 points as the Loras College men’s basketball team held off Wisconsin Lutheran, 76-71, on Saturday in Wauwatosa, Wis.
Myles Barry and Alex Singleton scored 11 points apiece for the Duhawks (9-3), who used a 45-40 spurt in the second half to earn the win after the game was tied, 31-all, at halftime.
