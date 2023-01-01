NEW YORK — A review by the NFL and its players association determined that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn’t need to go into concussion protocol during the team’s game against Green Bay because he wasn’t showing signs of a head injury at the time.

Tagovailoa didn’t report symptoms of a concussion until a day after his team’s Christmas Day loss to the Packers, “at which time the team medical personnel appropriately evaluated and placed Mr. Tagovailoa in the concussion protocol,” according to a joint statement released Saturday.

TH news services

