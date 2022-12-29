A capsule look at today’s college basketball games:
Iowa (8-4, 0-1) at Nebraska (7-6, 0-2)
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Bottom line: Iowa visits Nebraska after Filip Rebraca scored 24 points in Iowa’s 92-83 loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers. The Cornhuskers are 5-1 on their home court. Nebraska scores 68.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game. The Hawkeyes are 0-1 in conference games. Iowa ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game.
Bethune-Cookman (4-8) at Illinois (8-4)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV: FS1
Bottom line: Illinois faces the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 22 points in Illinois’ 93-71 loss to Missouri. The Illini have gone 6-1 in home games. Illinois scores 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 12.8 points per game. The Wildcats are 0-6 on the road. Bethune-Cookman ranks second in the SWAC shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.
Valparaiso (6-7, 0-2) at Drake (10-3, 1-1)
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: CBS Sports Network
Bottom line: Valparaiso plays the Drake Bulldogs after Nick Edwards scored 20 points in Valparaiso’s 77-67 victory against the Stonehill Skyhawks. The Bulldogs are 6-0 on their home court. Drake is fourth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.0 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting. The Beacons are 0-2 in MVC play. Valparaiso is sixth in the MVC with 31.6 rebounds per game led by Jerome Palm averaging 6.1.
