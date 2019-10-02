CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada policymakers have announced plans to explore potential legislation that would follow California in allowing state university athletes to make money from endorsement deals.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Monday that the state Legislature does not meet again until February 2021.
Democratic state Sen. Yvanna Cancela says a formal proposal has not yet been created and is still in the research process as she looks for “a proposal that fits Nevada.”
Cancela said the California bill is forcing other states to figure out how to compete with its recruitment practices. Officials say other states including South Carolina, New York and Florida are also considering similar legislation.
The Mountain West Conference didn’t respond to requests for comment. A NCAA statement says laws from different states would not level the playing field.
FOOTBALL
Grinnell cancels season due to injuries
GRINNELL, Iowa — Division III school Grinnell College has canceled the remainder of its season because of injuries that whittled its roster to just 28 players.
The school announced Tuesday that it will forfeit its final seven games, starting with Saturday’s contest against St. Norbert College. Grinnell says it has lost 11 of its 39 players for some if not all of the season, adding that it is unwilling to compromise the health and safety of its players. Grinnell lost its first three games by a combined score of 114-3.
Steelers break out of funk, beat Bengals
PITTSBURGH — Mason Rudolph threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns to pick up his first victory while filling in for Ben Roethlisberger as the Pittsburgh Steelers easily handled the Cincinnati Bengals, 27-3, on Monday night.
BASEBALL
Mets’ Alonso donates cleats to 9/11 museum
NEW YORK — Mets slugger Pete Alonso visited the National September 11 Memorial & Museum on Tuesday to donate the custom cleats and baseball bat honoring first responders that he used in a game on the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
The 24-year-old rookie surprised his teammates with customized spikes to wear during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, which the Mets won by scoring 9 runs on 11 hits. He had spent weeks jotting down their shoe sizes, preferred brands and styles, then hired a company to paint them red, white and blue with lettering for first-responder units.
BASKETBALL
Jones helps Sun even WNBA Finals
WASHINGTON — Jonquel Jones scored 32 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, and the Connecticut Sun took advantage of Elena Delle Donne’s early injury exit to beat the Washington Mystics, 99-87, in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Tuesday night and even the series.
HOCKEY
Sharks’ Kane suspended 3 games
NEW YORK — San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has been suspended for the first three games of the season for abuse of an official. The punishment handed out Tuesday comes after a run-in Kane had with Vegas’ Deryk Engelland in a preseason game on Sunday.
Kane responded with a slash after being cross-checked by Engelland. His stick also made contact with linesman Kiel Murchison. Murchison later grabbed Kane’s jersey to split the two players up and the two fell to the ice. Kane then appeared to shove the linesman as he got up. Kane was given a game misconduct for the play.
Sabres assistant Granato hospitalized
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres assistant coach Don Granato is hospitalized with pneumonia and will miss the start of the season. The Sabres announced Tuesday that Granato was taking a medical leave of absence. Top minor league coach Chris Taylor will fill in on an interim basis.
The 52-year-old Granato joined the Sabres in June as part of newly hired coach Ralph Krueger’s staff. Granato spent the past two years as an assistant with the Chicago Blackhawks.
SOCCER
U.S. Soccer opposes USWNT request for class certification
The U.S. Soccer Federation has filed a motion opposing the U.S. women’s national team’s request to certify the players’ lawsuit seeking equitable pay as a class action.
The women filed their motion for class certification on Sept. 11, asking the court to include in the lawsuit all players called up to the national team, in addition to those originally named. U.S. Soccer filed its response to the request on Monday night.
Twenty-eight players, including Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, sued U.S. Soccer in March alleging institutionalized gender discrimination that includes inequitable compensation compared to players on the men’s national team.
FIFA bans former CONCACAF official Suarez
ZURICH — FIFA has imposed a life ban for bribery on Enrique Sanz, the former general secretary of North American soccer body CONCACAF.
Sanz was easily identified as an unnamed co-conspirator in U.S. Department of Justice documents in 2015 — No. 4 in the original indictment in May that year, and No. 3 in a superseding indictment unsealed that December.
American federal prosecutors alleged that he arranged and took bribes linked to commercial deals for international soccer competitions with other officials linked to FIFA. They included World Cup qualifying games and the 2016 Copa American centenary tournament.
GOLF
Korean Tour suspends player 3 years
SEOUL, South Korea — Bio Kim won the tournament and then lost his job. The Korea PGA suspended him Tuesday for three years for making an obscene gesture at the crowd on the 16th hole of the final round because of noise from a cellphone camera.
Yonhap News Agency reports that Kim knelt before cameras and apologized to fans after his disciplinary hearing.