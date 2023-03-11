Mason Gillis had 20 points on 7-for-8 shooting, and No. 5 Purdue held off Rutgers for a rugged 70-65 victory in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday in Chicago.
With Zach Edey drawing his usual attention inside, the top-seeded Boilermakers (27-5) got a big lift from Gillis and reserve guard David Jenkins Jr. Gillis grabbed nine rebounds and Porter had a season-high 12 points.
The 7-foot-4 Edey finished with 16 points and 11 boards. The Big Ten Player of the Year averaged 21.9 points and 12.8 rebounds during the regular season.
Next up for Purdue is Michigan State in today’s semifinals. The Boilermakers are looking for the school’s second Big Ten Tournament title and a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA tourney.
Derek Simpson scored 18 points for Rutgers (19-14).
No. 1 Houston 60, East Carolina 46 — At Fort Worth, Texas: Marcus Sasser scored 30 points and Houston got its 30th win of the season with a victory over East Carolina in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.
No. 4 Alabama 72, Mississippi State 49 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Brandon Miller had 18 points and nine rebounds and Alabama beat Mississippi State in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
No. 6 Marquette 70, No. 11 Connecticut 68 — At New York: Tyler Kolek and David Joplin each scored 17 points, and Marquette held off UConn to move into the Big East title game for the first time.
No. 21 Duke 85, No. 14 Miami 78 — At Greensboro, N.C.: Kyle Filipowski had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Jeremy Roach hit a huge 3-pointer at the 1:32 mark and Duke held off Miami in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals.
No. 25 Missouri 79, No. 17 Tennessee 71 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Nick Honor hit a 3-pointer with 1:45 left to put Missouri ahead to stay, and the Tigers beat Tennessee to reach the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals for the first time since joining the league. Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter finished with eight points, three rebounds and two assists for Missouri.
No. 18 Texas A&M 67, Arkansas 61 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Wade Taylor scored 18 points and Texas A&M rallied from a 13-point deficit early in the second half to beat Arkansas in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
WOMEN
Iowa State 74, Baylor 63 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Ashley Joens scored 30 points to go with 15 rebounds, Morgan Kane added a double-double, and Iowa State surged past Baylor in a Big 12 tournament quarterfinal. The Cyclones play No. 14 Oklahoma in today’s semifinal.
