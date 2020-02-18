Ricketts insisted the $208 million luxury tax threshold isn’t holding the Cubs back.
“Those aren’t defining the decisions in the front office, but they are always a consideration in the front office,” Ricketts said, adding later, “We had the highest baseball budget in the (National) League last year. So we’re putting resources to work. If we find a place that we can put dollars to work that we think will help us get to the World Series, we do it. It’s just not infinite resources, we have to manage it, and that’s the real challenge.”
Ricketts said that some of the flexibility that Epstein and the front office may have had coming into 2020 was used last season to added closer Craig Kimbrel for $43 million over three seasons.
“I trust our baseball guys to put those resources to work in the right way, and also keep a long-term perspective,” Ricketts said, adding he believes the Cubs and new manager David Ross have the best team in the NL Central.
“We really have a dynamic, exciting new manager,” he said. “I think the players are going to play very, very hard for David Ross. Baring some kind of crazy injuries, we should win our division and get back in the playoffs. And once you’re in the playoffs, there’s no reason to think you won’t go all the way,”
Manfred’s ‘piece of metal’ comment sparks player backlash
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Players who have won a World Series — and those who have come up short — seethed Monday at Commissioner Rob Manfred’s reference to the sport’s championship trophy as merely a “piece of metal,” saying that comment reflected a disconnect between baseball’s boss and those who produce the product on the field.
“It bothered me, man. I hated it. It made him sound really out of touch,” said reliever Sean Doolittle, a member of the 2019 title-winning Washington Nationals. “That’s the holy grail of our sport. That’s what we show up for in the beginning of February, thinking about and working towards.”
As with so many things being talked about around the majors as spring training gets started, this all stems from the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scam in 2017 and 2018.
Some think the Astros should be stripped of their 2017 championship, but Manfred said this on Sunday in an interview with ESPN: “The idea of an asterisk or asking for a piece of metal back seems like a futile act.”
Cardinals’ Shildt: Scandal is ‘healthy purge’
JUPITER, Fla. — St. Louis manager Mike Shildt described technology’s rapid encroachment on baseball in recent years as ethically murky, expressing his satisfaction in Commissioner Rob Manfred’s intention to cut down the use of in-game video.
“I feel like what’s happened recently is a healthy purge,” Shildt said. “The sign stealing stuff has been talked about, alluded to, for several years now.”
Shildt and other Grapefruit League managers met with Manfred on Sunday evening in North Port. As expected, the commissioner addressed in-game use of technology, specifically video, to gain an advantage.
Boston owner comments on Betts trade
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Red Sox owner John Henry says he knows why Boston fans are angry the team traded Mookie Betts.
“When I say I understand how many of you feel about this trade with the Dodgers, I know many of you — particularly our youngest fans — are disbelieving or angry or sad about it. I know it’s difficult and disappointing,” Henry said Monday, reading from a statement on the first day of full-team workouts.
Henry answered questions for about 30 minutes along with chairman Tom Werner and team president Sam Kennedy. Half of them addressed the trade of Betts and David Price to Los Angeles for outfielder Alex Verdugo and two prospects: infielder Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong.
BASKETBALL
No. 3 Kansas blow outs Iowa State
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Devon Dotson scored 29 points on 6 of 8 shooting from 3-point range, and No. 3-ranked Kansas throttled Iowa State, 91-71, on Monday night.
Ochai Agbaji added 14 points for the Jayhawks (23-3, 12-1 Big 12). Prentiss Nixon scored 20 points to lead the Cyclones (11-15, 4-9), who lost for the sixth time in eight games.
Hawkeyes bump up, Illini drop out of latest Associated Press poll
Baylor and Kansas just keep winning, setting up a monumental showdown Saturday between the top-ranked Bears and No. 3 Jayhawks that could help decide not only the Big 12 title but the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament.
The two teams were separated once again by Gonzaga in the latest college basketball poll from The Associated Press today. The Bears (23-1) had 48 first-place votes from the 63-member media panel, while the Bulldogs (26-1) had 14 first-place nods and the Jayhawks (22-3) had the only remaining first-place vote.
San Diego State (26-0) remained the nation’s last unbeaten team and was No. 4 in the latest poll, while Dayton (23-2) climbed one spot to fifth.
Iowa moved up one spot to 20th. Previously ranked Illinois fell out of the poll after Saturday’s loss at Rutgers.
Ratings up for 2020 All-Star Game
NEW YORK — Ratings for the NBA All-Star Game were up 8% over last year, with an average of 7.3 million viewers watching Sunday night’s broadcast on TNT.
About 8 million viewers were tuned in for the end of the game, where LeBron James’ team defeated Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team 157-155 in the first target-score format in All-Star history. The fourth quarter was untimed and was broadcast commercial-free.
TNT’s pregame coverage, which included tributes to Kobe Bryant, averaged 6.3 million viewers. That figure represented a 19% increase over viewership for the same show last year.
HOCKEY
Canucks acquire Toffoli from Kings
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks have added a scoring forward to their lineup.
Vancouver acquired Tyler Toffoli from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forward Tim Schaller, prospect Tyler Madden, a 2020 second-round pick and a conditional fourth-round selection in 2022 on Monday night.