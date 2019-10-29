Khris Middleton scored 21 points, George Hill added 19 and seven Milwaukee players finished in double figures as the Bucks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, 129-112, on Monday night in Milwaukee.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in 29 minutes, Pat Connaughton added 17 points, Brook Lopez 16, and Wesley Matthews and Eric Bledsoe each finished with 14 points for Milwaukee.
Collin Sexton paced the Cavaliers with 18 points, while Jordan Clarkson and Tristan Thompson each added 17.
Knicks 105, Bulls 98 — At New York: Bobby Portis scored a season-high 28 points against his former team, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:47 remaining, and New York beat Chicago for its first victory of the season.
Zach LaVine scored 21 points for the Bulls, who fell to 1-3. Wendell Carter Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Pistons 96, Pacers 94 — At Detroit: Derrick Rose made a driving layup with 28.3 seconds left to give Detroit the lead, and the Pistons went on to a victory over winless Indiana for their second win against the Pacers in less than a week.
Raptors 104, Magic 95 — At Toronto: Kyle Lowry scored 10 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, Pascal Siakam added 24 and Toronto withstood a late rally to beat Orlando for its third win in four games to start the season.
76ers 105, Hawks 103 — At Atlanta: Joel Embiid made two free throws with 5.3 seconds left and finished with 36 points and 13 rebounds as Philadelphia stayed unbeaten with a win over Atlanta.
Warriors 134, Pelicans 123 — At New Orleans: Steph Curry scored 26 points, Draymond Green had 16 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists, and Golden State beat New Orleans.
Rockets 116, Thunder 112 — At Houston: James Harden scored 40 points, and Russell Westbrook added 21 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists against his former team as Houston beat Oklahoma City.