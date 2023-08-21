BMW Championship Golf
Viktor Hovland strikes a tee shot on the 10th tee during the final round of the BMW Championship on Sunday in Olympia Fields, Ill. Hovland surged on the back nine to win the tournament.

 Charles Rex Arbogast The Associated Press

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. — Viktor Hovland delivered the best round of his career at the right time, making birdie on all but two holes on the back nine Sunday for a 9-under 61 to break the course record at Olympia Fields and storm past Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick to win the BMW Championship.

What looked to be a two-man race between Scheffler and Fitzpatrick turned into a one-man show by Hovland. He headed to the back nine four shots behind. In the end, Scheffler and Fitzpatrick had to hole out from the fairway to catch him.

