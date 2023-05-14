Cardinals Mariners Baseball
Buy Now

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol walks out of the dugout after designated hitter Willson Contreras was ejected for breaking his bat after striking out against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

 Lindsey Wasson The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — When Dylan Carlson looks at his St. Louis teammates, he sees a long list of accomplishments. There is reigning NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt and seven-time All-Star Nolan Arenado. And Adam Wainwright, a World Series winner closing in on 200 career victories.

All that past success is one reason why the team's lackluster start has been so frustrating for the Cardinals. It's also why they remain hopeful for the rest of the year.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.